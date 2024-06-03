‘Delta will support youth entrepreneurs grow their businesses’

Shimite Love, special adviser to Delta State Governor on Trade and Export (SPADTE), has said that the policy of the present administration in the state was geared towards encouraging youth-entrepreneurs to excel in their businesses.

Love, who spoke in Asaba, during the recent “Face 2 Face,” a programme organised by the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Delta Network Centre, said that her office was open to give them ideas that would help them succeed.

She encouraged them to embrace business without any fear, as the state government, through her office is available to support them succeed.

Many young people fear to venture into business due to lack of funds, but Love, said that money should be one of the last things they should think about to succeed in business.

According to her, they should not be afraid of finance, since they can partner others to succeed.

“First, have a dream and be passionate about it. With passion, pray about it, look for ideas and partnership to push it forward and for the business to grow,” she counseled.

The SPADTE said: “Export is not for the weak, but for the tough. Therefore, to go into export you must first be a business person.

“We want to see young people bring in passion, integrity, doing the right thing so that Nigerians can start to breath, especially in Delta State.

“Our office is interested in helping them do better, because the current administration in the state, is paying attention to the youth and we will see more youths coming into business field. We are starting export with them locally, then we go globally.

Youths, who are interested in doing business must learn to partner with people, because two heads are better than one. When you work as a team, you prosper more, she advised.

Peter Onokpasa, coordinator, Asaba Export Assistant Office of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), also encouraged youths in the state to take advantage of the abundance of agricultural produce in the state to make money, through export.

“They should leverage the various produce, add value and create wealth for themselves, by exporting. By this, the problem of unemployment faced by the country would reduce,” Onokpasa said.