Delta senators flay death of Okuama president general in military facility

The reportedly death of Pa James Ogboroko, the President-General of Okuama Development Association, Ughelli South Local Government Area, in military facility has sparked condemnation against the Nigerian Army for being a judge in its own case.

The PG was arrested in August alongside five others, few months after they were declared wanted by the military over the tragic death of 17 military personnel that were in Okuama on a mission.

Ogboroko reportedly died on Wednesday and the news spread like a wild fire that some indigenes of Okuama were pained considering the fact that the family of deceased would first read or hear it on social media rather than being directly informed.

In his reaction, Ede Dafinone, senator representing Delta Central District in the National Assembly, called on the Military authorities to release unconditionally Arthur Ekpekpo, a professor; Belvis Adogbo, a chief ; Pa. Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and Rita Akata (Mrs) who were arrested between August 18 and 20, 2024, as a fallout of the Okuama crisis or charge them to a civil court.

According to him, the current posture of the military authority where they have assumed the position of prosecutor and the judge in their case, does not speak well for Nigeria’s democracy.

Dafinone, who recalled that he had written to the military authority on the need to respect the rights of the arrested Okuama leaders, bemoaned the death of Pa Oghoroko in military detention.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko, President-General of the Okuama community, who died in military custody under distressing circumstances. Pa Oghoroko was a respected leader, dedicated to the progress and unity of Okuama.

“His demise is a painful loss to his family, the Okuama people, and Delta Central as a whole. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire Okuama community during this difficult time. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“Whilst we await the official confirmation from the military authorities, the death of Pa Oghoroko in detention also calls into question the conditions under which prisoners are held by the Nigerian Army and in particular the continued good health of the remaining detainees from Okuama in Ughelli South, he said.

“If there are allegations against these individuals, they must be charged to a competent civil court for a fair trial. The continued detention of these community leaders without trial violates their fundamental human rights and undermines the rule of law.

“The military’s current stance—acting as both accuser and judge—sets a dangerous precedent that is incompatible with Nigeria’s democratic ideals. Our democracy rests on the pillars of justice, equity, and due process, and any deviation from these principles erodes public confidence in our institutions. I urge the military to prioritise transparency and accountability, as they are essential for national unity and progress.

“As the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, I assure the Okuama people of my unwavering support in their quest for justice. I will continue to work with relevant authorities to ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected and together, we will ensure that the values of justice and democracy prevail.”

Also, Ovie Omo-Agege, the immediate past deputy Senate president of Nigeria, called for a thorough and transparent probe of the reported death of Pa Oghoroko.

Omo-Agege, who was the immediate past senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District described as illegal, the handling of the issue by the military without charging the community leaders to court.

“Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko and the others are not soldiers, but civilians that ought to have been tried in a civil court. Failing to do so and this tragic development has cast a pall on democratic governance in Nigeria. Right now, the people in the area believe their leader was tortured, ultimately leading to his death. A thorough investigation by an independent body is imperative to dispel any inaccurate perception of the entire saga,” Omo-Agege said.

In a press release issued by Sunny Areh, his Media Adviser, Omo-Agege said despite the sad and regrettable killing of some military personnel at Okuama, due process should be followed in handling the incident. He said that in a democratic society as Nigeria, the legal platform should be used to secure justice for all parties and maintain peace in the area.

Reliable community sources disclosed that Pa Dennis Okugbaye, one of the leaders in the military detention is also battling for his life in the undisclosed military facility In August, irked by their unlawful arrest, the community had through their lawyers filed suit No: FHC/WR/CS/84/2024 between James Oghorokor and other versus the Nigerian Army and two others demanding N100m for their illegal detention.

It would be recalled that following the demolition and destruction of Okuama community after the killing of 17 soldiers, the Community through their lawyers led by Albert Akpomudje (SAN) and others had approached the Federal High Court, Warri to seek redress.

The community through their learned Counsel filed Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/41/2024, FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, and FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, the suits are now being consolidated.

It was learnt that the Federal High Court in the last sitting 20th November, 2024 had adjourned the bail application of the arrested leaders to the December 9, 2024 to hear the motion.

Painfully, before the return date, Pa Ogboroko who was one of the claimants died on Wednesday, December 4 in the military detention without being charged to court.

Okuama Community is located in Delta Central Senatorial District. As at the time of filing this report on Friday evening, Delta State Government was yet to react officially to the death of the detained Pa Ogboroko.

