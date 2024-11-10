Delta, Jigawa understudy EdoBest education programme

Following the success story of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme, the Delta and Jigawa State governments have paid a visit to Edo to understudy the programme for the improvement of their education sector.

The delegations from the two states were led by Sagir Mohammed Sani, permanent secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Jigawa State, and Ashobogwu Nze Kingsley, Commissioner for Primary Education, Delta State.

The delegations said that the visit was ordered by Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

The delegations were hosted by the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and NewGlobe, the implementing partner of the programme.

The visitors said that the visit was a significant move towards advancing quality basic education in their various states by understudying the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme, a widely celebrated model of educational reform.

At the visit the governors’ representatives conveyed the state governments’ firm commitment to quality education, emphasising the importance of innovative reforms that align with Jigawa’s educational goals.

Speaking Sagir Sani, permanent secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Jigawa State, noted that they were in Edo to explore how such strategic models could be adapted to create a sustainable path for long-term educational transformation.

On his part, Kingsley Ashobogwu, Commissioner for Primary Education in Delta State, highlighted his state’s commitment to building an inclusive and effective educational system that lays a solid foundation for every child’s future.

Ashobogwu noted that the unique potential of blending technology with human expertise to drive meaningful improvements, expressing optimism about how these insights could shape Delta State’s educational strategy.

The duo underscored the importance of partnerships with organisations like NewGlobe, recognising the value of technical expertise and proven frameworks to enhance their educational ambitions.

They also affirmed their commitment to designing programmes that would not only improve learning outcomes but also ensure sustainable, far-reaching impacts.

With a wealth of insights and a renewed commitment to improving their states’ education systems, the delegations are now poised to advocate for transformative policies that equip students with essential skills for a globally competitive future.

They endorsed the efforts, signaling a shared national goal of replicating Edo’s educational gains across Nigeria.

Responding Salami Ozavize, the state SUBEB, chairman, noted that the success was achieved through a combination of digital lesson guides delivered through smart devices, real-time monitoring of classroom teaching and student learning and teacher training.

Ozavize said that the programme had increased student enrolment by over 40%, reaching more than 384,000 children in 2024.

She said the EdoBest program launched in 2018, has reshaped the basic education landscape in Edo State, focusing on innovative, evidence-based strategies to achieve substantial gains.

“This success has positioned Edo State as a leader in education reform, inspiring states across Nigeria eager to replicate similar gains in learning outcomes,” she said.

