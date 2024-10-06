Delta governor, residents react as dilapidated primary school building kills one pupil, injures 3

Tragedy struck at Eghereaka Primary School in Ewu Town, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State as a dilapidated building in the school collapsed, killing a pupil and injuring three.

Moments after the tragic incident, the corpse of the late Ojiyovwin Salvation circulated online sparking off emotions.

The late Ojjiyovwin was reportedly a primary two pupil in the state.

A condolence message signed by Festus Ahon, chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, stated: “We have just received a report of an unfortunate incident of the collapse of a block of six classrooms without a roof, which has not been in use for over a decade at Eghereka Primary School, Ewu Town, in Ughelli South LGA of the state.

“According to reports, the dilapidated building collapsed under the heavy rain, whereby a primary 2 pupil, Ojiyovwin Salvation, unfortunately lost his life, while three others were injured.

“The governor commiserates with the family of the deceased pupil, the management and staff of the school as well as other pupils injured in the unfortunate incident.”

While commending prompt efforts that led to the quick rescue of the injured pupils, Governor Oborevwori said the Local Government Council Chairman, Dr Lucky Avweromre has visited the scene with a view to providing necessary support to the surviving victims of the building collapse and also visited family of the deceased pupil.

He stated that words were inadequate to fully comfort the grieving family over their sad loss and prayed that God Almighty would grant the families, the school, and the community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and that God’s consoling presence would comfort them in these trying times.

Just like several other residents who reacted over the ugly incident, Julius Omon could not hold back tears as he watched the picture of the deceased Oyinyovwin online.

“This is very, very pathetic a sight to behold! The sight of the lifeless innocent pupil – a family’s unfathomable joy and comforting hope – is so heart-rending.

“Anybody indicted, from the contractor/builder to the apparently negligent school head and classroom teacher, or even the parent-teacher association leaders, should be brought to book. Did the building collapse occur overnight and without any warning sign?

“How could this avoidable irreplaceable loss be allowed to happen in a country where lawmakers – the supposed legitimate representatives of the people – including poor and vulnerable compatriots – can afford to accept additional car gifts, each worth more than N120m (one hundred and twenty million naira) to spice up their generally luxurious and extravagant lifestyles?” he asked.

Omon said he was overwhelmed with pain, anger and absolute disappointment in a system that permits this kind of tragedy.

He prayed God to bless the young soul of the innocent pupil and adequately comfort his parents/family and classmates/playmates.

Some other residents who commented on the issue said that’s the reason they prefer enrolling their children into private school. The reason for sending a child to school is not to kill him/her but to give him/her a future, they said.

Said Sarah Ogabi, the learning environments of public primary schools are not protected. The facilities are poor and no one cares because the rich and political class have no place in the public schools. Some of them send their children and wards to the best private schools in the country and overseas to study.

The state-owned schools in rural communities are worst as the authorities hardly remember they are in existence.

Also, Onwuemena Chinaza, said: “We know that accidents could happen any time anywhere but this death would have been avoided if the relevant authorities have value for life.

“They said the building has been dilapidated for over a decade, what stops them from pulling it down completely and erecting another, if need be. I believe now that the dilapidated structure has collapsed and claimed the precious life of this pupil, the government would rise to its responsibility,” she said.

According to her, “All we are saying is that the state government should begin to pay adequate attention to public schools, especially the primary schools not just in urban cities but also those in rural areas. The restoration of the lost glory of public primary schools across the state should go beyond lip service.”

