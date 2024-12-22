December retreat, GCK will guarantee spiritual renewal, national transformation, says Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William F. Kumuyi, has said that the church’s national December retreat and GCK is aimed at fostering spiritual renewal and national transformation.

He made this known during a press conference held to herald the December 2024 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), which is the last for the year.

The two-in-one event started officially on Friday December 20 and is expected to end on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, KM 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The church held a Power Night service on Thursday, December 19, which was followed by a vigil to get the worshippers in the right frame of mind to receive spiritual blessings from the retreat/GCK programme.

“This is a general retreat programme where we reflect on the past, present, and future. We look forward to transformation in our lives, families, and nation. We also envision a global impact, reaching many nations and sharing in the blessings of what God is doing,” he said.

According to him, the GCK has experienced several breakthroughs since it started over three years ago. He further said that he was certain God would prove Himself mightily during the programme and that God has promised to bless the congregation with all things under heaven; urging the people to trust God.

“He has already done marvelous things, and as we gather for this year’s climax, we anticipate miracles, deliverance, and transformed lives. Every miracle we need will be available, and we believe things will turn around for the better in our nation.”

On expectation for the youth of the nation, Kumuyi disclosed that the church has been deliberate about young people with its monthly IMPACT programme and some games to get them engaged. He said that the church added the medical mission to the monthly GCK to bridge the gap between spiritual and physical needs of the people.

“We’re planning quite a lot for the young people. Not only that, we’re planning that every month we’ll be having some special meetings just for them so that we can resolve some of the issues that are peculiar to the younger generation. People might not have seen too much of the change, of the transformation; but it’s happening,” he said.

In responding to questions on current economic situation of the country, Kumuyi said that the government must pay attention to the voices of the masses by listening to their demand. According to him, the government must prioritise selecting the best minds to drive the country’s economic development.

“We are all aware of the current situation in the country, and every segment of society has expressed their expectations. The youth have made their expectations known, as have women and other groups, even if their methods may not always be appreciated by those in leadership. However, it is crucial to extract the underlying messages from their actions and voices.

“Since they were chosen to bring progress to the nation, the people have the right to demand accountability and responsiveness. Leaders must develop thorough and actionable plans to address these issues and move the country forward,” Kumuyi said.

