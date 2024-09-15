DBN, Stage Africa announce capacity building for MSMEs in South East

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), in collaboration with Stage Africa Media and Advisory has announced the launch of a capacity building initiative for MSMEs in the Southeast.

The capacity-building initiative will focus on critical areas of business development, including business growth strategies, access to funding, leveraging technology, and innovative value creation amongst others.

“MSMEs are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, but many of them struggle to access the resources, funding, and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive business environment,” Omotoyosi Ajayi, lead consultant at Stage Africa Media and Advisory, stated, while emphasising the importance of capacity building for MSMEs.

She disclosed that the program, which is set to take place on October 3 and 4, 2024 in Owerri, Imo state, will provide hands-on training to 200 MSMEs, helping them unlock new growth opportunities.

“This programme is designed to provide entrepreneurs with the hands-on tools and strategies they need to elevate their businesses and achieve sustainable growth.”

She stated further that the collaboration with DBN is a model partnership for other organisations. According to her, DBN’s commitment to supporting MSMEs aligns with Stage Africa Media’s mission to build the capacity of entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

“We hope other financial institutions and government parastatals will emulate this kind of partnership, as investing in MSMEs is key to driving economic growth.”

In addition to business growth and development, Ajayi stated that the training will offer deep insights into funding opportunities for MSMEs. It will also provide guidance on how MSMEs can access financing and other funding sources, including loans from institutions like DBN.

The capacity training will also include practical advice on leveraging digital tools to drive operational efficiency and customer engagement.

“At Stage Africa Media, we are deeply committed to building the capacity of entrepreneurs through tailored training, mentorship, and business development support,” Ajayi stated.

According to her, registration for the training is currently open to MSMEs across the South east region follow DBN and Stage Africa Media on social media or email [email protected].

“This programme is another step in our broader mission to empower MSMEs to lead the charge in transforming Nigeria’s economy,” Ajayi stated.