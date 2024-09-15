Dangote multi-million naira skills centre to be ready soon – Nawabuddin

Azad Nawabuddin, Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana

In order to support government effort in bolstering youth empowerment and fast – tracking economic development in Nigeria, the Dangote Cement Plc is set to deliver a multi-million naira Skills Development Centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group and the government of Kogi State conceived the skills centre.

According to a press statement from the Company’s Corporate Communications Department, Azad Nawabuddin, Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, and was made available to journalists in Lokoja, the company is poised to deliver the project with the coming months, stating that the Skills Centre is part of series of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by the Cement company.

The Plant Director indicated that numerous CSR programmes are scheduled for implementation.

Nawabuddin stated that the Skills Centre would contribute to Nigeria’s industrialisation efforts by facilitating the transfer of essential skills needed for the country’s industrial advancement, noting that the state-of-the-art facility will significantly generate skills and in turn, create job opportunities for Nigerian youths, who will be the primary beneficiaries.

“Dangote Cement Plc is a socially responsible company, committed to implementing various developmental programmes for our host communities. We have an active Community Development Agreement (CDA) in place, ensuring that we coexist in harmony,” he said.

He pointed out that the development projects delivered to communities include the construction of Nigeria’s longest concrete road, spanning from Obajana to Kabba, worth several billion naira; the establishment of a multimillion- naira clinic in Iwaa; and the provision of essential amenities such as water, electricity, and hospitals.

“Additionally, we have implemented various empowerment schemes totaling billions of naira,” he added.