The Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Cooperative Societies, Ebong Edem, has paid a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA).

Edem said that the visit was aimed at forging a strategic partnership to provide crucial training and development opportunities for members of cooperative societies across the state.

During the visit, the Special Adviser emphasized the critical importance of synergy between the Cooperative Society and MEDA.

“This collaboration is essential to equip our cooperative members with the requisite skills for entrepreneurship and business development.

“By providing access to targeted training programs, we can empower them to build sustainable businesses, create jobs, and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Cross River State,” Edem said.

He also highlighted the potential for the partnership to foster financial inclusion and expand access to microfinance services for cooperative members.

“We envision a robust framework where MEDA’s expertise in microfinance and enterprise development seamlessly integrates with the grassroots reach of our cooperative societies.

“This collaboration will enable us to deliver tailored financial solutions, including microloans and business advisory services, directly to the individuals who need them most,” Edem said.

The Director-General of MEDA, Great Ogban, who warmly welcomed the initiative and expressed the Agency’s readiness to partner the cooperative societies, said: “We recognise the vital role cooperative societies play as the first layer of support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).”

According to Ogban, “MEDA is committed to providing the necessary resources and technical assistance to enhance the capacity of cooperative members and enable them to thrive in the competitive business landscape.”

