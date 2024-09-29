Court remands four over false news publications, cyberstalking of GTCO, GCEO

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos presided over by Justice Ayokule Faji’ has remanded a group of four persons over alleged cyberstalking and spreading of false information aimed at insulting the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guruaranty Trust Holding PLC, Mr Segun Agbaje.

Justice Faji remanded the four accused persons, Precious Eze, male (38), Olawale Rotimi, male (47), Rowland Olonishu and Seun Odunlami in Ikoyi facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre after they were arraigned before the court on a two count charge, of Cyberstalking and spreading false information by men of the Police Special Fraud Unit, Milverton, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Police had in the amended charge dated the the 26th day of September,2024 alleged among others, that the four defendants, sometimes in August 2024 in Lagos did conspired amongst themselves to commit felony to wit: cyberStalking and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 27 of the Cybercrimes (prohibition, Prevention,etc) Act 2015 as amended in 2024.

The four defendants were also alleged to have knowingly sent false massages or publications in the social media , through a computer or network to the general public as follows ” EFCC, FRIS storms GTBanks over Segun Agbaje’s N1 trillion scam” and ” Whistle Blowers expose Segun Agbaje Nepotism, power play , enrich him and sister ,Kofo Dosekunni” among other publications , for the purpose of insulting the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC , Mr Segun Agbaje or for the purpose of causing criminal intimidation, annoyance,I’ll – will,needless anxiety, injury or hatred to him and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes ( Prohibition/prevention,etc) Act ,2015 , as amended in 2024.

When the matter came up for trial today, Police prosecutor from Police Special Fraud Unit , SFU, Mr Emmanuel Jackson leading Mr Justine Enang told the court that the prosecution has a two count amended charge and pray the court to allow the charge to be read so that the defendants can take their plea

Following the reading of the charge and the defendants pleaded of not guilty to same, the prosecutor, Emmanuel Jackson asked the court for a trail date and the remand of the defendants in the facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre pending trial.

However, counsel to the defendants, O.A Afolabi told the court why he is not objecting to a trial date as submitted by the prosecution, but that he has a motion for bail on behalf of two of the defendants and was ready to move same.

Jackson objected to the viability of the defendants’ submission to move the bail application for two out of the four defendants in a joint trial.

Also, attempts by the defendants’ counsel to move an oral bail application on behalf of the defendants was rejected by the court, as Justice Faji’ urged Owolabi to file a proper bail application that would be responded to by the prosecution if they so wish.

Consequently, Justice Faji’ adjourned the matter till October 4 for trial.

The charge against the defendants reads:

COUNT 1:

That you, Precious Eze ‘m’, Olawale Rotimi ‘m’, Rowland Olonishuwa, Seun Odunlami and others now a large, sometime in August, 2024 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit: Cyber Stalking and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 as amended in 2024.

COUNT 2:

That you, Precious Eze ‘m’, Olawale Rotimi ‘m’, Rowland Olonishuwa, Seun Odunlami and others now a large, sometime in August, 2024 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, knowingly sent false messages or publications in the social media, through a computer system or network to the general public as follows: “EFCC, FIRS STORM GTBANK OVER SEGUN AGBAJE’S TRILLION SCAM” and “WHISTLEBLOWERS EXPOSE SEGUN AGBAJE NEPOTISM, POWER PLAY, ENRICH HIM AND SISTER, KOFO DOSEKUNNI”, among other publications, for the purpose of insulting the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje or for the purpose of causing Criminal intimidation, annoyance, ill-will, needless anxiety, injury or hatred to him, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition/Prevention, etc) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024