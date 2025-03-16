Coscharis Motors has said it was committed to boosting transportation with sustainable, cost-effective solutions and planned to locally assemble its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses at its Lagos-based assembly plant.

The company made the commitment as it recently added CNG Joylong buses to its fleet.

It said that the addition of the CNG buses to its portfolio aimed to create private ownership solutions and reduce budgets for petrol and general maintenance.

The 2.7-litre engine bus has dual fueling capacity and can conveniently switch from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to CNG.

The bus also comes with a 15-litre petrol tank, 220-litre CNG capacity, and with this dual fueling capacity, it’s conveniently switchable from petrol to gas by a push of a button on the dashboard.

Speaking at the unveiling of the CNG buses, Anthony Efe, National Sales Manager, Joy Long Brand, said that the bus comes with a two-year warranty or 60,000km, depending on which comes first, reduced maintenance due to cleaner emissions, and low engine noise.

Read also: Coscharis Motors bridges manpower gap in Nigeria’s automobile industry

“With Coscharis, you can rest assured that we are going to serve the public and give them the best that this CNG bus has on offer,” Efe said.

Abiona Babarinde, general manager of marketing and corporate communications of Coscharis Group, said that the CNG buses align with the company’s vision of remaining relevant in the government’s direction.

“The current moment is seen as an opportunity to invest in CNG due to the expansion of CNG stations and the high cost of petrol,” Babarinde said.

As part of its long-term plans, Coscharis Motor plans to assemble CNG buses locally and eventually offer electric models.

He mentioned schools, logistics companies, government, corporate organisations, and religious bodies as parts of the company’s target audience.

“Intending customers can approach one of our subsidiaries, Coscharis Mobility for financing.

“The company can provide the finance scheme for this and all our existing brands. We will always encourage our customers to talk to our Coscharis Mobility,” Babarinde added.

Share