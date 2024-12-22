Coscharis Motors boosts local content with display of Abro products in Abuja

Coscharis Motors Plc has committed to developing local content in Nigeria by showcasing its locally produced range of Abro automotive products in Abuja.

Speaking during the presentation at the recently concluded Abuja International Motor Fair, Uzor Obuzor, head of Auto Care/Consumer Products Division for Coscharis Motors Plc, emphasised the significance of the Abro brand in the Nigerian market.

“Abro has grown to become a household name in the Nigerian automotive lubricants market due to its superior quality products,” Obuzor said.

According to him, the partnership between Coscharis Motors and Abro Industries, coupled with increasing acceptance of the Abro brand in Nigeria has facilitated local production.

“Based on the confidence reposed in Coscharis and the ever-growing Abro products consumer base in Nigeria, Abro has consented to produce some of its products locally, leading to the production of some products, including the Motor Oil, in Nigeria.

“We assure our customers that the quality of these locally made products matches Abro products anywhere in the world,” Obuzor said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Osanipin, director general of the Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), lauded the local production initiative, which he called a pivotal step for the industry.

“I am delighted that some Abro automobile lubricants are now produced locally. The NADDC is committed to supporting initiatives like this to enhance local capacity and increase local content in the automotive industry,” Osanipin said.

At the Motor Fair, Coscharis Motors showcased an extensive range of Abro products including motor oil, oil treatment, automatic transmission fluid (ATF), body fillers, masking tapes, air fresheners, spray paints, and dashboard polish.

Abro products are manufactured by ABRO Industries Incorporated, USA, a globally recognised company that makes household cleaning items, automotive maintenance lubricants, vehicle service parts, PVC tapes, spray paints and more.

In Nigeria, Abro is exclusively represented by Coscharis Motors Plc.

Share