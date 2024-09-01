Corruption, lack of accountability top among challenges facing Kogi@33, Says Miliki

Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), a non-governmental organisation, has identified corruption and lack of accountability in governance as some of the challenges still facing Kogi State.

Idris Miliki Abdul, executive director of the CHRCR, made this observation in a statement to commemorate the 33 years anniversary of Kogi State.

He congratulated the people of the state for the peaceful co- existence, in spite of the numerous challenges facing the state since creation.

The CHRCR executive director observed that the absence of a state-owned television station, inadequate and poor quality infrastructure, misplaced priorities, lack of inclusiveness of the people in governance as other challenges the state has been battling since its creation on August 27, 1991 by the military government of retired General Ibrahim Babangida.

“As at today, 33 years on, Kogi State is the only state in the federation without a state-owned television station.

“We wonder how a government could be accountable to its citizens and the people in general when it fails to invest in media institutions,” he said.

Miliki challenged the current government in the state to scale up support for media institutions and practitioners in the state.

He frowned at the lack of pipe borne water in Lokoja, the state capital for the past nine months, saying that this is not a good narrative for a state that parades God-given confluence of rivers; Niger and Benue in Lokoja.

“The roads across the state are nowhere near international standards, as potholes are the major characteristics of all roads in the state, even in the state capital.

“While we acknowledge some relative improvements on infrastructure in the state, towards the end of the last administration, despite the billions received by the present administration in the last six months, nothing new has been witnessed under the current administration infrastructure wise.

“The new government in the state, created the Ministry of Housing, which was applauded, yet six months down the line, no strategic policies on housing development have been put in place, which is highly regrettable.

“We called on the current government in the state, to review its relationship with the privately owned cement factory, to be more productive and beneficiary to the state, particularly on infrastructure and housing development.

“Several abandoned projects litter the state, particularly in the tourism sector, as the two major hotels (Confluence Beach and Kogi Hotel) owned by the state government, with no valid reasons given for the abandonment of these projects, which could create employment, generate revenue and provide services as a tourist state.

“Kogi State at 33 does not have industrial layout and does not have a single industry, which would have helped in providing employment for the citizens of the state and residence alike.

“On sanitation and environmental development, we wonder about the kind of environmental policy being put in place and implemented by the government and governor of Kogi State, as Lokoja the state capital, remains one of the dirtiest state capitals in Nigeria.

“More worrisome is that the present governor made 1,127 appointments across the state without justifiable and verifiable reasons – are they employment or appointment without schedule, and verifiable offices in the face of economic stagnation in the state and Nigeria at large?

“What contributions, input and impact of these unnecessary appointees?

“We called on the governor to think more of the economic development of the state than political patronage, as election is over, it is time for the good people of Kogi State to enjoy the dividend of democracy,” the CHRCR statement read, among other observations.