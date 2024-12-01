Coronation Women Network recognised at marketing award

The Coronation Women Initiative Network (Coronation WIN), an innovative programme by Coronation Group, has been awarded The Most Outstanding Women Initiative Launch of the Year at the 2024 Women in Marketing & Communications Awards (WIMCA).

In a statement, the organisation said the recognition celebrates programme’s efforts in empowering women in the finance and technology sectors.

Launched in April 2024, Coronation WIN has gained recognition for its commitment to fostering female leadership and inclusivity. The initiative underscores Coronation Group’s dedication to advancing gender equality in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 5.

Adding to the celebration, Ngozi Akinyele, chief marketing and communications officer of Coronation Group, was named among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Marketing & Communications. This honour highlights her exceptional leadership, creative vision, and enduring contributions to the marketing and communications industry.

Speaking on the initiative’s achievement, Pai Gamde, chief talent officer of Coronation Group said, “This award affirms our belief in the power of women to drive transformational change. Coronation WIN was created to activate our women by empowering them with tools, resources, and opportunities to excel in their careers and contribute to a more equitable society. We are humbled by this recognition and inspired to further expand the reach and impact of this initiative.”

The Coronation WIN launch event was a standout moment, featuring inspiring performances, an exhibition at the Coronation Art Gallery, and a tour of the Coronation WIN Hub. The event was widely lauded for its creativity and focus on gender equity.

WIMCA now in its 10th year, has become a platform for recognising excellence in marketing, communications, and advocacy. Coronation WIN’s triumph in the competitive category reinforces its position as a benchmark for impactful, women-focused programmes in Nigeria and across Africa.

