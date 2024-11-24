Corona Schools link pupils’ close performance to equity of teaching, learning

L-R: Toyosi Ekhaifo, Corona School Ikoyi parent; Danielle Ekhaifo, pupil, Corona School Ikoyi; Adeyoyin Adesina, CEO, Corona Schools’ Trust Council; Michael Ekhaifo, pupil, Corona School, Ikoyi; Adetokunbo Matilukuro, Director of Education, Corona Schools’ Trust Council, and Christiana Yellowe, HR Manager, Corona Schools’ Trust Council at the 70th Anniversary edition of the Interschool Quiz competition in Lagos recently

Authorities of Corona Schools have explained that why their pupils’ performance has been so close, over the years, is because of the equity of teaching and learning in all their schools.

Adedoyin Adesina, CEO of Corona Schools, who made this observation, noted that it is not a case of one school doing so well while another is struggling.

Adesina spoke at the 70th Anniversary edition of their annual Interschool Quiz Competition at their Victoria Island branch which brought together all four primary schools from across Lagos, including Corona School Gbagada, Corona School Ikoyi, Corona School Lekki and Corona School Victoria Island.

She disclosed that the school has been able to adapt and upskill because they had initially started the annual competition in pen and paper. But as technology became more relevant in the local and global education space, they expanded their scope such that currently, the quiz is technology-based.

According to the chief executive, the pupils use various modern-day applications and software to answer questions and this has greatly improved their speed, accuracy, analytical skills and mental prowess and it also exposes them to modern technologies.

“We also introduced music and dance. The pupils are given a piece of music to creatively interpret and perform. We do this knowing that education is not limited to only mathematics and English,” he said.

“We have also seen the impact of this, over the years, in how they learn in the classroom, the confidence level in the children with regards to their ability to speak, interpret and their ability to make presentations.”

The quiz competition was conducted in two categories. The Academics Category featured a series of engaging rounds of questions that tested the pupils’ knowledge in areas such as mathematics, science, English language, and mixed baskets. The Creativity and Innovation Category featured musical performance and mine-craft.

After an exciting contest, Corona School Victoria Island emerged the overall champion, with Corona School Ikoyi coming in second place.

Sponsored by the President of the Corona School Board of Trustees, Myma Belo-Osagie, the 70th anniversary edition of the Corona Schools’ Interschool Quiz Competition was a display of resilience, determination and grit among the children, most of who are aged 10 years and below.

The 2024/2025 Interschool Quiz Competition marked another milestone and displayed the Trust Council’s commitment to providing world-class education to children and developing the total child.

On the 70th anniversary celebration of the Trust Council, Adesina gave a summary of some upcoming activities.

“In January 2025, we will begin the celebration with the staff awards and recognitions. For this auspicious occasion, former staff who had given many years of service to the organisation will be invited and recognised. There will be an Educator’s Round Table conference in March, and there are plans also for an alumni gala night. So, there is quite a number of activities lined up,” she said.

Renowned for churning out notable figures in society, Corona Schools was founded in 1955 and continues to operate as a major leader in Nigeria’s education industry.

