Collapsed Asaba-Onitsha Expressway turns nightmare to road users

…Brisk business for less-privileged teenagers

…Nylon bags turn to rainboots for pedestrians

Some say it’s a shame for Asaba, the capital of the oil-rich Delta State, to wear dirty, muddy and dilapidated looks it is spotting presently following the collapse of the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.

Though some blame the Federal Government for not paying attention in maintaining the federal roads in the South-South and South-East, they have called on the Delta State Government to intervene and save residents and businesses like his predecessor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa did that earned him the title, “Roadmaster.”

Though Governor Oborevwori had explained how he is paying attention to road infrastructures in rural, riverine, urban and highways, the explanations have never satisfied residents, road-users, businesses and motorists who on daily basis experience nightmares along Onitsha-Asaba Expressway, especially around Bonsaac/Ezenei Junction the failed portions have spilled over to the Timber Market areas and Jemok Junction.

Weeks ago, there was massive outcry over the road when the pains became unbearable for people. It was noticed the firm that was awarded the road contract by the Federal Government, appeared and managed to do some temporary works on the gully parts.

Observation had also been made that one of the major reasons the road keeps failing is absence of drainage system as most areas that used to accommodate flood have been developed. Such areas are now business premises.

Whatever the issues are, residents, road users, business community, motorists and commuters believe that Delta State Government led by Sheriff Oborevwori can take over if he is truly the governor of all Deltans as he claims.

Ironically, as the failed road is a nightmare and hellish, the less-privileged children and teenagers see it as a business opportunity.

While the boys are in the deep mud daily, directing vehicles and trucks on how to navigate through, the girls purchase packs of nylon bags and resell to pedestrians ‘to tie’ their legs so they could wade through the muddy road.

Said one of the boys, “I am not happy about this at all. I contribute my own quota by helping the motorists not to enter the worst parts that could get them grounded or fall, especially the trucks.

“I make good money on daily basis especially when it rains and the road becomes impassable. My father is late. It is only my mother that cater for me and my siblings. So, with the money I make here, I support her financially to run the home.”

One of the girls who would not want her name in print said: “I come out around 7am daily since the state of the road worsened. I buy small black nylon bags and sell two pieces for N50 to those who want to pass through the muddy road.

“I’m not happy seeing the pains people undergo, trying to go to town back to their residence.

Though I make money from the nylon bags I sell, I pray the state government to intervene especially as schools are going to resume this week.

“As a JSS student, with the money I make from these nylons, I’m not going to border my parents for my notebooks, textbooks and school uniforms. If this road continues to get worsen, it is my gain but I want a society where everybody is happy and flourishing.”

The state is going to host the 8th National Youth Games next week and the pains people will go through in Asaba is going to serve as a take hone package for visitors.

Presently, majority of the commercial buses that ply the expressway avoid the failed area of the expressway. The adjoining streets to Asaba main town now record heavy traffic as nobody wants to get trapped on the expressway.

The situation would get worse with the influx of sports lovers who would visit the state for days.

More appeal is on for the governor to save the state and its economy since his administration claims that Delta is investor-friendly and business-friendly.