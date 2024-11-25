Coalition berates groups over attacks on Seyi Tinubu

The Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth over the weekend faulted orchestrated attacks on Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by some groups.

In a statement issued on behalf of the body by Tunde Azeez, the Coordinator, he said the groups who claimed to be speaking for Lagosians, was unknown, illegal and of no effect.

According to the statement, “It has come to our attention that certain unscrupulous individuals, impersonating the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth, have taken to the media to discredit the industrious son of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish to clearly state that the earlier post making rounds did not originate from the members or executives of the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth.

“Seyi Tinubu is a proud and industrious son of Lagos. We stand firmly in support of him and will back him should he express interest in running for the office of Governor of Lagos State.

“We strongly caution the faceless Ibrahim Whyte and his cohorts to cease blackmailing Seyi Tinubu while falsely impersonating our group.

“Should this act of defamation and impersonation persist, we will be compelled to take legal action.

“It is difficult to believe that in this age and time, some faceless group could desperately discredit the trailblazer who at no point discuss political aspirations with any individual or group in such manner.

“We state categorically that Lagos is home and will remain home to Seyi not just as an indigene but also as a critical player dedicated to helping young people. Seyi Tinubu is one of us.”

