Cleric appeals for patience, urges Nigerians to stay hopeful

L-R: Enitan Osa-Oni (wife); John Osa-Oni, hosts/presiding Archbishop, Vineyard Christian Ministries; Bolaji Idowu, guest speaker & senior pastor, Harvesters Bible Church and Moe Igbinosa, guest minister at the recent kingdom celebration of Vineyard Christian Ministries, themed, ‘Ever Increasing Greatness’ in Lagos.

Bolaji Idowu, the senior pastor of Harvesters International Bible Church, Lagos, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise some patience with the current administration, just as he urged Nigerians to stay hopeful amid socioeconomic challenges.

He made this appeal during the recent Kingdom Celebration 2024 of Vineyard Christian Ministries in Ajao Estate, Lagos, where he was one of the guest speakers. According to him, Nigerians need a lot of patience, stay hopeful and believe that things will turn out better, especially at this point of the nation’s development.

Idowu also advised Nigerian youth to always look for good opportunities in every difficult situation. He stated that every difficulty presents special opportunities; hence the need for the youth to look away at the difficulty, and look at the opportunities it provides.

“Most people talk about faith but cannot live about faith, and if you are not taking bigger risks, if you are not trying new things, your faith cannot grow. If your faith is to grow, you will be trying new things.”

Idowu further urged the participants to focus on capacity expansion, stating that sometimes, people confuse delay with process. “We think we are delayed, but God only expanded our capacity through a process. Just like, when a woman is nine months pregnant, it’s a process, and not delayed.

“To attain our desired greatness, we need to expand our capacity and remind ourselves that our capacity limits the work of the spirit in our lives,” Idowu stated.

He further urged the participants to see challenges as a stepping stone towards expanding their capacity. According to him, God is preparing the congregation by taking them through a process, and that it is not just to punish believers. “The problem with many people is that they are running away from the lessons of God. When God is trying to teach us, we are running away from the lessons of God,” Idowu stated.