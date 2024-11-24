Clean water campaign: LG Electronics installs solar-powered boreholes in Port Harcourt

LG Electronics has announced the commissioning of solar-powered boreholes in the Nkpogu and Elekahia communities in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. The company said that the initiative reflects its continued commitment to sustainable development, community empowerment, and improving basic living conditions for underserved populations.

“The newly installed boreholes are powered by solar energy, ensuring a reliable, environmentally-friendly, and cost-effective water supply. The solar-powered system eliminates dependence on diesel generators and Nigeria’s often unstable power grid, allowing the boreholes to operate consistently with minimal maintenance costs. This innovative project supports LG’s mission to create a better life through technology while minimising environmental impact,” the company said.

Speaking at the event, Hari Elluru, head of corporate marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, said: “LG Electronics is honored to support the Nkpogu and Elekahia communities with a solution that addresses a fundamental need – access to clean water. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve.

“We hope that this project will significantly improve daily living standards, reduce the risk of waterborne diseases, and provide these communities with a reliable source of clean water.”

According to him, the clean water initiative by LG Electronics Nigeria was a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for communities in need. By addressing the fundamental necessity of clean water, this initiative aims to improve daily living standards and plays a crucial role in reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases that threaten public health.

“Through our dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainability, we are paving the way for a future where access to reliable clean water is no longer a privilege but a fundamental right for all. This holistic approach not only reflects the company’s values but also inspires hope and encourages collective action towards a healthier, more sustainable environment for every individual,” Elluru said.

The installation of the solar-powered boreholes builds on LG Electronics’ broader vision of driving sustainable development and fostering social impact in all its markets. The company has pledged to expand similar projects across Africa as part of its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

In his opening speech, Mahmoud Youssef, branch manager, Fouani Nig. Ltd, said: “Access to clean and safe drinking water is fundamental to health and well-being. Water keeps you hydrated, it flushes out toxins, sends nutrition around your body, and aids in digestion. By using solar energy, this project will remain efficient and cost-effective over time, ensuring that Nkpogu has a reliable water source for many years to come.”

Youssef emphasised the importance of community involvement in maintaining the system, stating that local residents would be trained to manage and oversee the operations.

He said: “Together, we can create a sustainable future where every household has access to this vital resource.”

Chieftains, local community leaders and members of both communities, including the school authorities were also present at the ceremony, acknowledging LG’s efforts in supporting community development in Port Harcourt.

In his remarks, Eze Okechukwu Abbey, Eze Nchemini of Rebisi and secretary, Port Harcourt City Council of Traditional Rulers, expressed gratitude for LG’s tangible support in improving essential infrastructure, thus contributing to economic and social progress in the community.

Share