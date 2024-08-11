City of Refuge marks 10th anniversary in Lagos

The Hour of Glory and Liberation Ministry, also known as City of Refuge just concluded its 10th anniversary celebration in Lagos with the theme, ‘Glory for Dominion and Ascension.’

Godwin Edgal, founder, The Hour of Glory and Liberation Ministry, stated that the anniversary is a milestone achievement for the ministry. According to him, God has given the ministry a mandate to preach the gospel so that souls will be saved and prepared for heaven.

The anniversary which started on Thursday August 8 was concluded on Saturday August 10, at Jedaz Event Centre, Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, featuring prayers, song rendition and prophetic ministration.

Edgal disclosed further that the ministry has remained committed to its given mandate in the last decade and have seen souls saved and delivered to serve God effectively wherever they find themselves.

“It has been wonderful. It has been ten years of favour. So, we thank God for the grace of God. God has been very faithful to us. He has kept us in His grace and mercy. And by the grace and power of God, we are pursuing the mandate and the mantle given to us by God,” Edgal stated.

He stated further that the anniversary celebration brought uncommon blessings to the participants. “We are expecting dominion. We are expecting favour and the blessing of God upon the lives of the people.”