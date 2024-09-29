CIBN accredits Dataleum as technology learning provider for banking, financial institutions

Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has announced the official accreditation of Dataleum, a tech training and consulting firm, as a technology learning provider for Nigeria’s banking and financial institutions.

Bode Roberts, CEO/co- founder of Dataleum, disclosed that the company is eager to support more institutions, providing programs that help banking and finance professionals gain the skills needed to stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition from CIBN. This reaffirms our mission to empower professionals in the Nigerian banking and financial industry as well as encourages us to broaden our impact even further,” Roberts said in a statement.

He reiterated the firm’s commitment to deliver the highest level of service to financial institutions, and professionals across Africa and disclosed that Dataleum will continue to grow and expand its offerings.

According to him, the accreditation adds to Dataleum’s growing list of partnerships and certifies the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions tailored to the needs of banking professionals.

“Dataleum has already partnered with leading financial institutions in Nigeria, offering training in areas such as Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Financial Technology to empower 8,000 banking professionals across 15 banks nationwide.”

Titilola Bello, co-founder, Dataleum, stated that the CIBN accreditation, together with its global partnerships, confirms the firm’s leadership in technology education and consulting.

“With the CIBN accreditation, we can bridge the gap between traditional banking skills and modern digital finance, equipping Nigeria’s financial workforce with the training needed to excel.”

According to Bello, the latest milestone will strengthen Dataleum’s reputation as a trusted partner for financial institutions and businesses across Africa, alongside previous accreditations from the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) and the UK Register of Learning Providers (UKRLP).

“Few months after recognition from World Business Outlook as the “Best Technology Training &Consulting Firm Africa 2024”, Dataleum became accredited by the CIBN. This multi award winning organisation ensures our technology program offerings meet the highest standards in the Nigerian banking and financial sector.”