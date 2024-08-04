Chowdeck announces exclusive partnership with Chicken Republic in Lagos, Ibadan

Chowdeck, one of the leading on-demand delivery service in Nigeria, has announced an exclusive partnership with Chicken Republic, an established quick-service restaurant chain and franchise, that will enable enhanced quality, more affordable, delivery meals for its users in Lagos and Ibadan. Chowdeck already provides logistics services for Chicken Republic in eight Nigerian cities, and this new agreement cements its position as the preferred delivery partner.

Leveraging Chowdeck’s advanced logistics and technology, customers in Lagos and Ibadan will benefit from lower delivery fees and enjoy some of the fairest prices online. Additionally, the partnership will include periodic in-app special discount offerings and the opportunity to earn Chowscore points through Chowdeck’s loyalty program, further enhancing value and satisfaction for loyal customers. To kick off the partnership, Chowdeck users are being offered an exclusive N1000 meal deal.

Chicken Republic will now be able to serve a larger customer base, ensuring that more people can enjoy their delicious offerings. This collaboration will drive increased daily sales and customer engagement while addressing the growing demand for online food delivery, projected to reach 52.0 million users by 2029. Customers can look forward to more efficient and reliable delivery, ensuring their meals arrive hot and fresh.

Commenting on the partnership, Femi Aluko, CEO and co-founder of Chowdeck said “ This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient, and convenient services. Combining our fast-growing delivery network with Chicken Republic’s exceptional offerings, we aim to enhance the customer experience and bring happiness to more individuals across Lagos and Ibadan.

Kofi Abunu, CEO of Food Concepts Plc, also said, “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Chowdeck. Their remarkable growth over the past year, combined with the forward-thinking approach of their team and their unwavering commitment to investing in partner development, leave us with no doubt that they are here for the long term and will successfully address the last-mile delivery challenge. Our loyal customers around the country, especially in Lagos and Ibadan, can look forward to an enhanced delivery experience with Chicken Republic on Chowdeck.”