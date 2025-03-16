The Chinese government says it is seeking to strengthen the age-long bilateral relationship with Kano state government to enhance infrastructural development and boost industrial growth in the state.

Yu Dunhai, Chinese ambassador in Nigeria, gave the assurance when he led delegates of the embassy on a courtesy visit to the Kano State Government House, recently.

The Ambassador commended the mutual engagements enjoyed by the Chinese community in Kano and emphasised a willingness to sustain the outstanding bilateral corporation.

According to Dunbai, the Chinese government is fine-tuning a comprehensive bilateral relationship to deepen in the areas of food security, infrastructure, education, trade and commerce with the Kano State government.

In the area of agriculture, the Chinese envoy pointed out the significance of food production in Kano, a state that shares a huge population status like China, saying that it deserved the intervention of agricultural machinery to support food security.

Dunhai urged Kano State government to take the advantage of over 20 trillion dollars in Chinese investment opportunities in Nigeria to accelerate its industrial and commercial growth.

The ambassador accentuated China’s leading role in renewable energy and manufacturing of electric vehicles, accounting for 60 percent of total production globally. He added that Nigeria has the huge potential to diversify its economy by taping the industrial opportunities afforded by China.

He said that no efforts would be spared to cement the relationship and engagement with Kano across the areas of interventions based on mutual benefits.

Responding, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who extended warm hands of fellowship with the Peoples’ Republic of China, added his administration’s readiness to sustain the age-long bilateral commitment to the overall development of the state.

Governor Yusuf reminded that Kano was endowed with a rich history of trade and commerce as well as an industrial hub that attracts business partners within and outside the country.

The governor said the NNPP government has enabled various incentives to attract investors through the newly adopted five-year multi-sectoral investment plan aimed at enduring foreign direct investment opportunities in Kano.

To enhance investment flow and ease of communication, the governor called for the establishment of an exchange language assimilation centre that will provide opportunities for teaching and learning of Chinese Language in Kano.

