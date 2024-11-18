Child sexual abuse in church of God is pernicious evil – Gafcon

Laurent Mbanda, chairman of Gafcon

The Global Anglican Future Conference (Gafcon) in its respond to the recent resignation of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England said the presence of child sexual abuse in the church of God is a pernicious evil, which has brought devastating, long-term effects upon survivors and their families.

Gafcon in a statement signed by Laurent Mbanda, chairman of the Gafcon Primates Council Archbishop and Primate of Rwanda, stated that the trauma suffered by survivors is exacerbated by negligence or inaction in pursuing and prosecuting perpetrators for their crimes. “Such failures to act also grieve the heart of God and bring shame upon his church.”

Gafcon said it was saddened by the news of the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury and the reasons for his decision. “While the Gafcon Primates have been critical of the Archbishop’s leadership, the circumstances of his resignation is not an occasion for rejoicing, but for grief and self-reflection.”

The group further appreciated Welby’s willingness to resign from his office, stating that it shows evidence of his desire to take responsibility for his own lack of action in investigating the allegations against John Smyth, which came to light in 2013. “While his own admission of regret and remorse is welcome, the past cannot be undone,” Gafcon stated.

According to the group, leadership in any sphere of life is challenging, and no less so in the church of God. It stated further that Christian leaders are called to be shepherds of the flock, hence the need to protect worshippers.

“Yet, none of us is perfect, as we all make mistakes, but owning our failures is also the mark of good leadership. While some errors of judgment have greater consequences than others, the Good Shepherd, the Lord Jesus Christ, knows our frailty and forgives all who are truly penitent. He also cares for the downcast and broken, as he cares for those who have been abused.

We pray for Archbishop Justin, his wife Caroline, and his family as the days ahead will not be without difficulty. We also pray for all those who have experienced sexual abuse by false shepherds in the church of God. May they know the peace of God that passes understanding and that heals all our infirmities,” Gafcon stated.

