British-Nigerian actress and writer Chidinma Ifunanyachi has released a new children’s book, The Importance of Names, to encourage young readers to embrace their cultural heritage and identity. The book, written for children aged 4-10, explores the impact of names and the importance of pronouncing them correctly.

Raised in Camberwell on the Dowlas Estate, Ifunanyachi was given the legal first name Cheryl by her parents, who feared she might face bullying or discrimination because of her Nigerian name. While her family called her Chidinma, which means “God is good” in Igbo, she often had to navigate different identities at home and in school.

Through The Importance of Names, Ifunanyachi addresses the experiences of many children who have their names shortened or mispronounced. The book follows a young protagonist who struggles with their name being altered by others and learns the value of embracing their true identity.

“I understand why my parents made that choice, but families should not have to change their children’s names to fit in,” Ifunanyachi said. “This is still a reality for many children today. Teachers and peers sometimes change names without asking, which affects a child’s sense of identity.”

The book provides an accessible and engaging way for children, parents, and educators to discuss identity, cultural pride, and the significance of names. It encourages readers to learn the correct pronunciation of names and to respect their meaning. The Importance of Names is now available on Amazon online.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

