Charles Enebeli Foundation launched in Asaba

Afrobeat star Charles Enebeli, popularly known as Dprince, celebrated his October 23, 2024, birthday by launching the Charles Enebeli Foundation in Asaba, Delta State.

Known as the founder of Jonzing World, Dprince has now ventured into philanthropy, focused on charity and community support.

His arrival in Asaba was marked by a warm welcome from the Delta State Governor, signaling official support for his foundation’s vision. Dprince’s visit to the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Epiphany Azinge, further emphasized the cultural importance of the foundation.

At a press conference, Dprince outlined the foundation’s goal of empowering humanity and creating opportunities for better futures. Following the launch, he visited two orphanages, providing donations and spending time with the children, offering them hope and joy.

The day concluded with a thanksgiving service at his hometown church, where Dprince expressed gratitude and pledged musical support. Reflecting on the day’s events, he shared, “This is just the beginning. We are here to empower people, one life at a time.”

With future outreach planned, including an expansion to Lagos, the Charles Enebeli Foundation strives to make a lasting impact, showcasing how influential figures in entertainment can bring positive change to society.

