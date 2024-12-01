Cerba Lancet Nigeria opens new reference laboratory to lead preventive health

Cerba Lancet Nigeria has officially opened a state-of-the-art reference laboratory aimed at advancing preventive healthcare in West Africa.

This new facility is set to redefine healthcare in the region, offering proactive and accessible diagnostic services that prioritise patient care.

Formerly known as Clina Lancet Laboratories, the facility has adopted the Cerba Lancet Africa branding as part of a global strategy to align with the Group’s vision.

This rebranding is accompanied by a strong focus on preventive health, offering services designed to detect health issues early and promote long-term wellness across Nigeria.

“We believe that the future of healthcare lies in prevention, not reaction,” said Olayemi Dawodu, MD/CEO of Cerba Lancet Nigeria.

“This new laboratory is to create a transformative shift in how Nigerians approach their health by prioritising preventive diagnostics and give people the tools they need to make informed choices that can ultimately lead to longer, healthier lives.”

The facility, equipped with the latest diagnostic technologies, offers a range of services, including comprehensive health screenings, early disease detection, and specialised testing, tailored to meet the unique health needs of Nigerians.

Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s mission is to address the gap in accessible healthcare while supporting the country’s journey towards better health.

According to Dawodu, preventive healthcare is critical to Nigeria’s healthcare strategy, particularly given the high number of undiagnosed conditions. “Our goal is to make preventive health a routine and accessible part of everyone’s life,” she said, emphasising that the lab represents a long-term commitment to Nigeria’s future and its people’s well-being.

Cerba Lancet’s expansion into Nigeria comes at a time when the nation’s healthcare system is under pressure from the increasing burden of late-stage illness. By introducing preventive measures, the company aims to shift the focus from reactive treatment to proactive healthcare.

Dawodu emphasised that preventive healthcare is a core aspect of Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s strategy.

“In Nigeria, we face a unique set of health challenges, with many conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too late. Our approach is to make preventive health an accessible and essential part of everyone’s routine. This new laboratory is not just a building; it’s a commitment to Nigeria’s future and the well-being of its people.”

She further explained that Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s focus on preventive health is particularly timely. “The strain on healthcare systems, often burdened with treating advanced illnesses. Its expanded presence in Nigeria aligns with the group’s vision of promoting preventive healthcare on a global scale, tailored to meet local health needs.

“With its presence in 14 countries, Cerba Lancet Africa has set a standard for quality, reliability, and community-centred care, now further solidified by the laboratory’s rebrand and launch in Nigeria,” she noted.

Also speaking at the launch Matthieu Gogué, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cerba Lancet Nigeria. said West Africa has always been a priority for Cerba Lancet Africa Group.

“With this facility, we’re making a direct investment in Nigeria’s health sector and providing resources that will elevate the quality of diagnostics available here.”

“Our goal is to empower Nigerians to make proactive health choices by delivering world-class diagnostic services that emphasize early detection,” he said.

In his address, Tunji Alausa, former Minister of State for Health and current Minister of Education, commended Cerba Lancet for the laboratory’s launch, calling it a sign that Nigeria is on the path to recovery.

He likened the progress to a journey through a tunnel, with light visible at the end, and assured that the federal government would provide the necessary support to ensure the facility’s success.

Alausa further encouraged the company to expand its services to reach a broader Nigerian audience.

“This is precision medicine at its best, alleviating both the emotional and financial burdens on our citizens,” Alausa stated. “Nigeria is on the right trajectory. We are seeing the results of difficult decisions that have been avoided for years.”

With a focus on public education, Cerba Lancet Nigeria is committed to raising awareness about the importance of preventive health, urging Nigerians to prioritize regular health screenings and check-ups.

The opening of this state-of-the-art laboratory in Lagos underscores Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s dedication to innovative, patient-centered care, offering a pathway to a healthier and more sustainable future.

Share