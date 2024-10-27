Celebrating the legacy of AFRIMA’s Vice President, Modupe Temitope Dada

Late Modupe Temitope Oriyomi Ige Dada will forever be remembered as a beacon of selflessness, compassion, and dedication. She lived a life of purpose, both professionally and personally. As a highly accomplished investment banking professional with over two decades of experience, Modupe touched countless lives through her work and her enduring spirit of service.

She was a woman of remarkable grace, strength, and immeasurable faith. Modupe was not only a dedicated professional but also a loving and caring wife, a nurturing mother, and a source of compassion for many.

Her life was defined by her deep commitment to relationships—whether as a friend, colleague, or family member. She had an innate ability to connect with others, always extending a helping hand, a listening ear, or comforting words to those around her.

As a wife, Mrs Dada embodied the true essence of love, submissiveness, and partnership. She was a supportive spouse, standing beside her husband, Mike Dada, in every endeavour. Mike Dada is the President and Executive Producer, All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in partnership with the African Union, a global music award institution and the Managing Director of PRM Africa Marketing and Communication Limited as well as a lawyer and techpreneur.

Her home was built on a foundation of mutual respect, love, and faith. Modupe’s commitment to her family was steadfast, and she played an important role in nurturing and guiding her children, instilling in them the same values of love, service, and compassion that she lived by.

Known as a perfomer, Modupe excelled as a banking expert, recognised for her strategic leadership and operational excellence. At the time of her passing, she was serving as the Branch Manager at Fidelity Bank PLC, a position she assumed in September 2024. In a short period, she demonstrated her exceptional talent for turning around loss-making branches into profit-generating entities, a skill she had developed throughout her distinguished career.

Modupe’s journey began humbly as journalist with the Nigerian Tribune. After a brief stint as a Marketing Manager at My Phone Nigeria Ltd and serving as the Protocol Manager for the All-Africa Games (COJA’03) in Abuja, she ventured into the banking sector. Her banking career started at the now-defunct Pacific Bank Ltd as a Customer Service Officer from 2004 to 2005.

In October 2005, Modupe became a cash officer at Unity Bank Plc, where she supervised the daily activities of cashiers and ensured compliance with cash limits.

Her operational expertise led to her promotion in December 2009 to Head of Operations at Unity Bank Plc, a position she held until March 2012. In this role, she ensured sufficient cash was available in the vault, managed cash limits for cashiers, and collaborated closely with commercial and consumer banking teams to develop value-chain marketing strategies for potential clients.

In February 2013, Modupe joined Keystone Bank Limited as a relationship manager for commercial banking. She played a vital role in formulating and implementing strategies for acquiring and retaining accounts across various sectors. Her efforts helped the branch achieve established goals and consistently meet performance targets.

Her dedication and outstanding performance resulted in her appointment as Branch Manager of Commercial Banking at Keystone Bank in October 2013, a position she held until June 2024. During her tenure, she demonstrated remarkable leadership by transforming two loss-making branches into profitable ones within just three months. She led initiatives to increase deposit positions, created quality risk assets, and provided overall team leadership to ensure the branch consistently met its financial targets.

In June 2024, Modupe was appointed as Sector Head for Private Banking (UHNI) at Keystone Bank, where she managed relationships with ultra-high-net-worth individual clients, offering customized financial solutions tailored to their unique needs.

She held this role before later joining Fidelity Bank PLC, where she served until her passing.

Her leadership was not solely about achieving numbers; it focused on fostering a culture of efficiency, team collaboration, and effective risk management. Under her stewardship, branches that were once struggling flourished, and her team thrived under her guidance.

Beyond her professional achievements, like her husband, Mrs. Dada was a lifelong learner. She earned an MBA in Marketing from Lead City University, along with a Postgraduate Diploma from Lagos State University. Her academic journey also included an HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan, an OND from Ogun State Polytechnic, complemented by numerous professional certifications. Modupe’s relentless pursuit of knowledge led her to complete the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School and the Associate Chartered Banker Programme at the same institution. She is also an Associate Chartered Banker (ACIB). She was expected to conclude her Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme in November 2024 before she passed on in October 2024.

She held certifications in Money Laundering Prevention & Compliance, the Terrorism Finance Act, Export Trade Training on Learning Management Systems (LMS), Cluster Compliance Training on the CBN Dollarization Policy, and Customer Due Diligence in Digital Banking, among others.

Mrs. Dada was more than just a leader; she was also a mentor, a team player, and a resilient goal-getter. Her strong communication skills, high sense of fashion, creative thinking, and global business mindset endeared her to both colleagues and clients. She was passionate about excellence and driven by the desire to contribute to the well-being of others.

Outside of banking, Modupe found joy in reading, traveling, fashion, helping others and learning. Her curious mind was always exploring new ideas and ways to improve both herself and her environment. She embodied grace, good character, resilience, and determination—qualities that made her an inspiration to many who crossed her path.

Not only was she an exemplary professional, but she was also a devoted lover of Christ who served God passionately throughout her life. Her faith guided her actions, decisions, and relationships, consistently embodying Christian values both at home and in her career.

Born on May 5, 1976, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Modupe took great pride in her roots. Her passing is a profound loss to all who knew her, but her legacy will live on through the institutions she helped build, the people she mentored, and the countless lives she touched throughout her career.

As we remember, Modupe Temitope Dada nee Baruwa, we honour not only her contributions to the banking industry but also her spirit of excellence, compassion, and dedication to making a difference. She was, and will always remain, a shining example of what it means to lead with purpose, integrity, and heart. May her soul rest in peace.

