CCI launches mobile children library to empower underprivileged communities

The Community Compassion Initiative (CCI) has launched a transformative Mobile Children’s Library project in the impoverished Ikota community. This mobile library, stocked with a diverse collection of children’s books, aims to provide underprivileged children with access to vital reading resources while inspiring a lifelong love for learning.

Unveiled during the 4th Annual Joseph O. Ezeagwula Memorial Lecture on September 21, 2024, the project honors the late founder’s vision of fostering future nation builders. Themed “Community-Driven Strategies for Reducing Educational Inequality in Rural Nigeria,” the lecture featured keynote speaker Jide Ayegbusi, CEO of Edusko Africa. The event emphasized innovative approaches to closing educational gaps in underserved communities, in line with CCI’s ongoing commitment to community development and nation-building.

Speaking on the initiative, CCI Chairman Dr. Joy Oguchi described the mobile library as “a beacon of opportunity, knowledge, and hope.” She added, “We believe that books can broaden children’s horizons, enabling them to explore beyond their immediate environment and shaping their perception of the world. This can significantly impact how they find their place in society.”

The Mobile Children’s Library is a cornerstone of CCI’s broader strategy to tackle educational inequality. Local school head teacher, Mrs. Balogun, expressed her excitement: “We’ve incorporated library time into our daily schedule, and the children love it. The CCI library truck visits weekly, and each child borrows a book. By the next visit, they’re ready for another one. It’s an experience they eagerly anticipate.”

Additionally, CCI recently completed its successful summer reading program, “Educate, Motivate, Inspire,” which provided structured reading experiences for children in orphanages across Lagos. The six-week program aimed to keep children engaged in learning during the holiday period, enriching their educational journey.

Ijeoma Ezeagwula, CCI’s Director of Programmes and Community Engagement, highlighted other impactful initiatives, such as the Back-to-School program, which equipped 700 children with essential school supplies. CCI also awarded full-tuition scholarships to four university-bound students and organized free teacher development workshops. In May, they sponsored 20 school heads to attend the TTN Annual Teachers Conference in Lagos.

Through its comprehensive educational initiatives, CCI is dedicated to empowering underprivileged children, nurturing future leaders, and offering hope for a brighter tomorrow.

