Cavista Technologies expands global footprint with new office in Botswana, to create 500 IT jobs

L-R: Ron Olajide, chief financial officer, Cavista Holdings; Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of Botswana; Niyi John Olajide, chairman, Cavista Holdings and Katlego Arnone, GM, Cavista Botswana, at the opening of the Botswana office of Cavista Holdings in Gaborone recently.

CavistaTechnologies, a global technology services company, has opened a new corporate office in Botswana in the heart of Gaborone’s business district. The expansion is poised to create up to 500 high-skill IT jobs, furthering Cavista’s commitment to innovation and growth across Africa.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, president of the Republic of Botswana, among other top dignitaries, including the vice president, the Minister of Trade and Industry, some senior government officials, and the U.S. Ambassador to Botswana, who also participated in the tour of the state-of-the-art facility.

Also in attendance were dozens of business leaders, Cavista Holdings executives, and members of the media.

“We are in Botswana for the long haul,” said John Olajide, chairman of Cavista Holdings, the parent company of Cavista Technologies. “Botswana’s youth represent a tremendous opportunity for us to create jobs, harnessing their technical and engineering skills to drive innovation and create value for businesses. Together, we will transform lives.”

By the end of next year, Cavista plans to employ 100 highly skilled professionals in Botswana, collaborating with teams across the company’s global operations. In the long term, the goal is to expand to 500 IT jobs in the country.

In his remarks, President Masisi welcomed Cavista’s entry into Botswana, emphasizing its significance for the nation’s growth.

“The opening of Cavista in Botswana is not just the beginning of a new chapter for this esteemed company, but also for our own country,” President Masisi said. “This marks the beginning of a partnership built on shared values, collaboration, and a belief in Botswana’s potential as a key player in the global business landscape.

“Cavista Holdings’ decision to invest in Botswana is a powerful vote of confidence in our country’s stability, business environment, and vision to become Africa’s leading technology hub.”

Speaking with excitement, Olajide highlighted his commitment to Botswana, which grew out of two years of conversations with President Masisi.

“Our journey here is a testament to the power of relationships built on trust,” Olajide said. “I believe Cavista’s presence in Botswana will help transform the lives of many young people, allowing both Botswana and Africa to thrive and reach their full potential in the years to come.”

In closing, President Masisi remarked, “Cavista Holdings is no ordinary company. Its commitment to creating technology solutions that improve lives and enhance business efficiency aligns perfectly with Botswana’s national development agenda. As we diversify our economy beyond traditional sectors, technology and innovation will drive our transformation.”