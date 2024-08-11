Catholic family convention tackles socioeconomic challenges

Organisers of the 11th edition of the annual convention of Lagos Archdiocesan’ Catholic Men Organisation (LACMON) disclosed that this year’s convention was focused on tackling challenges associated with family lives.

Themed, ‘Over-coming Drug and Pornography addictions in Family Life’, the 2024 convention tagged ‘Family Convention’ was held on Friday 9 and Saturday 10, August 2024 at St. Gregory College, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the convention afforded participants the opportunity to examine their lives, with confessions, praise worship, and networking. “Our efforts are geared towards the development and protection of the family and marriage institutions. If we have a healthy family, productivity and responsible citizenship; the society is assured.”

The organisers stated further that the convention focused on an epidemic that severely harms family values and causes instability in families which in turn negatively affects economic productivity in work / business places and the society. “This affects everyone and harms businesses one way or the other. The evidence is everywhere including our schools and institutions of learning.”

LACMON annual convention is one of the largest gatherings of people not just from Lagos alone, but from different parts of Nigeria and the West African sub-region. The convention also provided the resources to help people overcome challenging vices in family life and society especially amongst the youth.

“We do not judge anyone. We are only trying to help those challenged by these vices through our expert resource persons to come out of it and live a more productive and spiritually vibrant life. That way less danger is posed to family life and of course the society.”