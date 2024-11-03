Cassava value chain business capable of boosting Nigeria’s economy- Expert

In its readiness to redefine the cassava value chain landscape in Nigeria, Agbeyewa Farms, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings, has reiterated its commitment on transforming agriculture into a key driver of economic growth and job creation in the country.

This is coming as the company is collaborating with the Ekiti State Government to develop well-designed infrastructure that will support agricultural development in the state.

Also, the state is working towards activating the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in partnership with the African Development Bank for agricultural production and job creation.

Oskar Ayeleso, managing director/executive director, Agbeyewa Farms, who disclosed this at a session at the Oodua International Trade Fair in Ibadan, said that the ultimate goal of the company is to establish a world-class agro-processing plant with extensive cassava plantations by 2026.

Ayeleso gave credit to Niyi John Olajide, chairman of Agbeyewa Farms, whose dedication is to becoming the leading agro-allied company in Africa, with significant investments and operations in Ekiti State.

“Agbeyewa Farms aims to innovate within the agricultural sector by connecting farmers to markets and communities to prosperity. We are currently engaged in the cultivation, aggregation, and processing of cassava, aspiring not only to produce quality food and cash crops but also to empower the communities surrounding its operations,” Ayeleso explained.

He noted that since its establishment, Agbeyewa has seen substantial growth, expanding its workforce from five to over 200 employees and its cultivated land from 100 to 1,500 hectares of cassava.

“The company’s commitment to community engagement has turned potential conflicts into collaborative partnerships, leading to plans for further expansion to 10,000 hectares across nine communities.

“This strategy includes projected workforce growth to over 500 employees, significantly boosting local economies.

“With a robust investment in equipment, including over 25 tractors and an expanded fleet for moving resources, Agbeyewa is positioning itself for future growth.

Read also: Unlocking the Potential of Cassava: A recipe for economic growth and food security

“I will thank Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for creating a supportive environment for our business to flourish. With such leadership, there is hope that our plans for achieving food security in our nation will be realized,” Ayeleso said further.

Ejitola Azeez, a value chain manager at Agbeyewa stated that the farm is collaborating with cassava farmers to help them grow in line with its vision.

“We assist them in cultivation, provide quality cassava varieties, and buy back their produce to encourage sustained collaboration.

“We offer a ratio of 70 percent to 30 percent aggregate collaboration with our ingrower and outgrower farmers,” she said.

Also speaking, Babajide Akinsinde, general manager, Agbeyewa Farms and a cassava value chain expert, mentioned that any farmer cultivating less than 15 tons of cassava is unlikely to have a viable business due to rising costs.

“Cassava serves as an import-substitute agro product, and what Agbeyewa is doing with cassava is unprecedented given its essential nature and the varieties we focus on, which include Ayaya, Dickson, 419, and White Lion.

“The choice of these varieties is strategic as we aim for industrial starch production, and they provide the high yield necessary to meet our productivity goals.

“We currently have about 10,000 hectares in Ekiti State and are planning to acquire more land. Since we cannot handle this alone, we are bringing in more farmers to meet the growing demand for processing,” the general manager concluded.

Share