Carloha Nigeria showcases Chery’s latest model at Mega Plaza

…Offers discount on Tiggo 2 Pro

Carloha, the authorised importer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has commenced an exclusive display of the Chery Tiggo 2 at Mega Plaza in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The three-day event slated from August 30 to September 1, 2024, will showcase the popular Chery Tiggo 2 model, offering customers a unique opportunity to experience its exceptional features and value.

During the display, Carloha will offer the Chery Tiggo 2 at an incredible price of N25 million. In addition to this competitive pricing, customers will benefit from six years of free service and a comprehensive six-year warranty or 200,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

Also, Carloha said its state-of-the-art workshops, certified technicians, and engineers, will enable it to provide adequate automobile solutions and services for all Chery customers.

These exclusive offers underscore Carloha’s commitment to providing Nigerian customers with high-quality vehicles and exceptional after-sales support.

Chery Tiggo 2

The Chery Tiggo 2 Pro is a well-rounded compact SUV that combines style, comfort, and safety features, with modern technology, making it an ideal choice for modern drivers.

It offers a compelling option for car lovers looking for an affordable yet feature-rich vehicle that can handle city and light off-road driving.

Tiggo 2 Pro is powered by a 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers power and fuel efficiency. The engine is mated to a 9-speed CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic transmission, catering to different driving preferences.

With its blend of performance, sleek design, spacious interior, innovative safety features, efficiency, and versatility, the Tiggo 2 Pro is an attractive choice in the competitive compact SUV market.

“Therefore, we invite all car enthusiasts, potential buyers, and the general public to visit the Chery display at Mega Plaza from August 30 to September 1, 2024. Our team of experts will be on hand to provide detailed information, answer questions, and offer test drives to ensure visitors can fully experience the Chery Tiggo 2,” the company said.