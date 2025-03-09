Determined to provide high-quality, innovative, and reliable automobiles to customers in the northern region, Carloha Nigeria, the authorised distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has expanded its presence in Nigeria by opening a new outlet in Kano.

The unveiling, which took place recently, brought together dignitaries, business leaders, and stakeholders in the Nigerian automotive industry, whose presence underscored the strategic importance of Carloha’s expansion in Kano, a key commercial hub in Nigeria.

Some of the personalities that graced the unveiling include Mustapha Inuwa, former secretary to the Government of Katsina State; Khalil Musulmani, Counsellor of the Republic of Lebanon; and S. Sufaye, chairman of Sufaye Investment.

Also in attendance were representatives of Ussani Usem from the Ministry of Commerce, a representative from the Managing Director of Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), and Yang of Bazi Agro Ltd.

Speaking at the event, Sola Adigun, managing director of Carloha Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s growth and its role in driving the adoption of Chery vehicles across Nigeria.

He emphasised that the new showroom in Kano is designed to offer a premium experience with a wide range of Chery models tailored to meet the needs of customers seeking durability, comfort, and advanced technology in their vehicles.

Mustapha Inuwa commended Carloha for its commitment to enhancing automobile accessibility in the region, adding that the establishment of the showroom would provide customers with more vehicle options while creating employment opportunities for Kano residents.

Similarly, Khalil Musulmani lauded the strategic expansion, highlighting its potential to foster stronger business ties between Nigeria and international investors, particularly in the automotive sector.

In his remarks, S. Sufaye said the arrival of Chery’s showroom in Kano aligns with the city’s growing demand for high-quality vehicles, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, commerce, and transportation.

He encouraged stakeholders in the region to leverage the opportunity to experience world-class automobiles that combine efficiency, affordability, and cutting-edge technology.

The unveiling featured an exclusive tour of the facility, where guests experienced firsthand the range of Chery models on display, including the Tiggo and Arrizo series, renowned for their fuel efficiency, safety features, and modern designs.

Customers also had the opportunity to explore flexible financing options and after-sales services, reinforcing Carloha’s dedication to customer satisfaction.

As part of their commitment to make vehicle ownership easy and affordable for all, Carloha Nigeria, offers a remarkable 6-year warranty/200,000 kilometers, 6-year free service on all Chery vehicles, a flexible auto financing solution with the best price for all vehicles, and 247 services and parts support nationwide.

This ensures that owners can enjoy their Chery vehicles with confidence, knowing they have reliable support and service from Chery for years to come.

Carloha Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the automotive landscape in Nigeria. With the launch of the Kano showroom, the company is poised to cater to the increasing demand for quality vehicles in the region while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the Nigerian automobile industry.

