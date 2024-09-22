Cargoplug enlists in J.P. Morgan-powered Techstars Washington D.C. programme

Cargoplug, a female-led logistics solutions provider, has announced its acceptance into the renowned Techstars D.C. Accelerator Programme powered by JP Morgan. ​​

Techstars focuses on providing access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customised programming for tech-enabled businesses like Cargoplug. At its inception in 2013, the brand operated as a B2C company called Jand2Gidi – this name translates as ‘UK to Nigeria’ in Nigerian slang.

It was birthed due to the pain experienced by its founders – Ujama Akpata and Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, who had returned to Nigeria after pursuing their education in the UK.

Since their humble beginnings in 2013, they have delivered well over half a million packages all over the world, becoming a trusted logistics partner beyond Africa.

Notable deliveries from the UK to Nigeria included fresh burgers from McDonalds, cold medication, fresh groceries, and annual reports for multinationals within 48 hours. The brand started with a small dream, built capacity, established logistics networks worldwide, and continued to grow despite challenges such as forex fluctuations, reduced buying power, inflation, and funding issues, amongst others.

At the turn of a decade in logistics, Jand2Gidi decided it was time to embark on a new journey as Cargoplug – on a larger scale, to a wider audience and expanding its services to meet the growing demands of global trade and cross-border solutions.

Cargoplug provides seamless and trackable logistics solutions that eliminate uncertainties and reduce transit times for shipping in and out of Africa, making supply chain management more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

One of their star services is 24-hour delivery of parcels from the UK to Nigeria at competitive rates. The brand provides easy-to-use dashboards and secure APIs that can be plugged into leading e-commerce platforms to power cross-border deliveries. Cargoplug streamlines the entire process from pick up overseas to customs clearing, insurance, and last-mile delivery at the destination, and they have now built shipping APIs to power the same service for other logistics providers, global lifestyle brands, and leading e-commerce platforms that wish to offer the same value-adding logistics services to their clients.

“We’re beyond excited to be selected for the Techstars D.C. Accelerator. We started Cargoplug to bridge the gap for individuals and small businesses who often feel overwhelmed by the complexity of logistics, and we have since grown into a logistics force to be reckoned with.

“Being selected for the Techstars D.C, Accelerator is not just validating our work but a signal that we’re on the right path. We’re excited to learn, grow, and most importantly, make a bigger impact on the lives of our clients” said Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya Founder and CEO of Cargoplug.

“For us, this isn’t just about scaling the company; it’s about changing the logistics game for high-growth businesses everywhere. We’ve always believed that products of the world should be available to anyone anywhere, and with Techstars’ support, we’re going to make that happen.” chimed in Co-founder Ujama Akpata.

A Game-Changing Opportunity

Techstars D.C. has a track record of accelerating high-potential startups, and Cargoplug’s selection is a testament to the company’s innovative approach to logistics. Throughout the program, Cargoplug will receive the tools, insights, and connections needed to scale operations, refine its technology, and enhance the overall customer experience. Cargoplug joins other companies on the program that are not just pioneering advancements in technology but embody the spirit of innovation that it takes to grow something from nothing.

With the guidance of Techstars, Cargoplug will focus on expanding its offerings, forging new partnerships, and creating more tailored solutions for businesses.

The accelerator program will help the company sharpen its vision and execute with greater impact. Companies that go through Techstars have collectively raised over $23 billion in funding, with an average valuation of $100 million per company.