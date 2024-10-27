CAP Plc raises awareness on dangers of lead exposure, promotes prevention strategies

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, one of Nigeria’s paint manufacturers, is raising awareness on dangers of lead exposure and promoting prevention strategies across communities.

This is part of its activities to support the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) 2024.

Running from October 20 – 26, the ILPPW campaign raises awareness about the dangers of lead exposure.

According to CAP, its brands, including Dulux, Sandtex, Caplux, and Hempel, are all lead-free.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1 million people die annually due to lead poisoning, with countless more, especially children, suffering long-term health consequences.

Lead poisoning remains a significant public health issue, particularly affecting children who are most vulnerable.

Exposure to lead can cause irreversible damage to brain development, resulting in lower IQ, behavioral issues such as reduced attention span, increased antisocial tendencies, and diminished educational outcomes.

In adults, lead exposure can lead to anemia, hypertension, kidney impairment, immune system toxicity, and reproductive system damage.

“At CAP Plc, we reaffirm our commitment to providing safe, high-quality paint solutions that contribute to healthier living environments.

“CAP has maintained a lead-free standard for many years. We call on all value-chain stakeholders to adopt similar standards so that as an industry, we collectively prioritise the health and safety of our employees, customers, and the environment by offering paints that are entirely lead-free.

“We believe that every child in Nigeria deserves a safe environment to grow and thrive,” said Bolarin Okunowo, MD/CEO of CAP Plc.

“By participating in International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, we aim to empower our communities with knowledge and promote safer living conditions through our innovative products. We believe ending lead poisoning is not only possible, but it is also within reach.”

