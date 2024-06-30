CAN honours senator Alli’s outstanding leadership, humanitarian efforts

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ibadan North-West Local Government chapter has honoured Sharafadeen Alli, the senator representing APC Oyo South for his outstanding leadership and humanitarian contributions.

Victor Olaitan, prophet and general coordinator of CAN Ibadan North-West, said Senator Alli has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to improving the lives of others.

The clergyman said that the senator’s actions embodied the true spirit of service and compassion, calling on other leaders to emulate Senator Alli’s approach to leadership.

“We need more leaders like Senator Alli, who lead with empathy and inclusivity. His example is one that should inspire us all to contribute positively to society.

“The ceremony is a reminder of the powerful impact of selfless service and the importance of recognising those who dedicate their lives to the welfare of others,” the clergyman said in a statement signed by Akeem Abas, special adviser on media to the senator and released to Journalists in Ibadan, stating that Alli’s contributions to humanity, irrespective of background or belief, have made significant impact on their community.

In his acceptance speech, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to the association, pledging commitment to continued service.

Alli, who was represented by his wife, Funmilayo Alli, said he was deeply committed to serving the people and would continue to strive for the betterment of the society.

“I thank CAN Ibadan North-West for this honour. I am deeply committed to serving the people and will continue to strive for the betterment of our society.

“This award is a testament to my dedication and hard work,” he stated.

Also reflecting on the senator’s achievements, Abas said that Alli’s leadership goes beyond political boundaries.

He said that Alli has been a beacon of hope and an advocate for the less privileged.

“This award from CAN is well-deserved and highlights his unwavering dedication to humanitarian efforts underscoring the senator’s broad appeal and impact,” Abas stated,

Earlier, Alli inaugurated the L.A.B. Adigun Alumni Centre, the National Secretariat of Islamic High School Old Students’ Association (IHSOSA).