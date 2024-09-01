Call Bob Nigeria invests in advanced systems to fight insecurity, skyrocketing costs

As most car rental businesses suffer huge setbacks in the face of skyrocketing costs, Call Bob Nigeria says it has invested in advanced management systems to remain afloat.

Call Bob which has become a limited liability company and changed ownership hands said it has adopted ‘Fleet Management Optimisation’ to manage high operational costs. It has thus invested in advanced fleet management systems that optimise vehicle usage, reduce maintenance costs, and improve fuel efficiency.

These were disclosed Marvelous Lawrence, the new CEO, who took over from the founder, Chukwumela George Okoroma (widely known as Mr. Bob) who stepped down to entrust the company’s future to the new management team.

in an exclusive interview, Marvellous Lawrence, a member of the new management team, outlined numerous challenges confronting car rental business in Nigeria and south-south/east but said the outgone management laid formidable foundations to keep the business above waters.

These mitigating measures, he mentioned, include strengthening compliance processes to survive the many different demands by different state governments; enhanced security measures by the company such as installing trackers and liaising with various public sector security units in various states; etc.

Call Bob Nigeria transitions:

Call Bob made waves around Port Harcourt and south beyond as the place to get reliable cars to lift top passengers especially oil workers and industry CEOS around the region without security fears.

Now, Call Bob Nigeria has transitioned to a limited liability company (LLC) as its founder has also exited for what the company called a new chapter.

The firm, indicated as a leading vehicle rental company known for its customer-centric approach and reliable service, said the transition from a sole proprietorship to a Limited Liability Company (LLC) is a significant milestone.

Chukwumela, who founded Call Bob Enterprise seven years ago, is said to have successfully built the brand into a trusted name in the vehicle rental industry.

Under his leadership, it was said, the company grew to serve a wide range of customers, offering an extensive fleet of vehicles and unparalleled service quality. As part of this transition, Chukwumela is said to have received an undisclosed exit fee, marking the completion of this transformative deal.

According to the new management, the decision to transition to an LLC represents a strategic move to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the business. “The management team, consisting of seasoned professionals with extensive industry experience, will now take the reins to carry the Call Bob Nigeria legacy forward.

“This change is set to enhance the company’s operational structure, providing greater flexibility, improved governance, and the ability to attract additional investment.”

Speaking on the transition, Lawrence, a member of the management team, stated: “We are grateful to Mr. Bob for his visionary leadership and the strong foundation he has laid. As we embark on this new journey as a Limited Liability Company, our commitment to delivering exceptional service and expanding our offerings remains stronger than ever. We are excited about the opportunities that this transition will bring and are fully prepared to continue the success story of Call Bob Nigeria.”

CNG and electric cars key to new transport business in Nigeria:

The new management team has looked at the business environment especially the compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric cars. “Transitioning to CNG vehicles could be a viable option in reducing fuel costs. CNG is generally cheaper than petrol or diesel and is also more environmentally friendly. However, the availability of CNG refueling stations is limited in Nigeria, which could pose a challenge.

“Electric cars: While electric cars present a long-term solution with lower operating costs and environmental benefits, the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles is currently underdeveloped in Nigeria. Significant investment in charging stations and grid reliability would be necessary for a widespread shift to electric vehicles.”

In the short to medium term, Lawrence said, a hybrid approach, using both CNG and conventional vehicles, could be more feasible while gradually exploring the adoption of electric vehicles as the infrastructure improves.

Appeal to government:

Call Bob Nigeria appealed to the government to boost the transport subsector with infrastructure development particularly in terms of improving road networks and investing in electric vehicle charging stations. “This would not only support the car rental industry but also contribute to overall economic growth.”

He also talked about the need for a more consistent regulatory framework across states to reduce the complexity and cost of compliance for businesses operating in multiple regions.

On incentives for green vehicles, he said the government could offer tax incentives or subsidies for companies that adopt CNG or electric vehicles. “This would encourage more businesses to invest in environmentally friendly transportation options, aligning with global sustainability trends.”

He also called for continued efforts to improve national security beneficial for the car rental industry. “This includes supporting technology-driven security measures like vehicle tracking and recovery systems.”

By addressing these areas, he said, the government can help create a more favorable business environment for car rental companies and other sectors reliant on transportation.