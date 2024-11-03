Business stakeholders to unveil N28trn shopping complex as ASPAMDA turns 25

Stakeholders at the expansive business community called Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, under the aegis of Auto Spare Parts and Machineries Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) say they will be unveiling one-of-a-kind trading complex valued at N28 trillion.

They explained that the complex, to be known as Trade Fair Shopping Centre, will be unveiled in February 2025 as part of activities marking 25 years of ASPAMDA as an auto spares parts trading hub known for its large-size image and physical presence in Lagos, Nigeria and beyond.

Chairman of the business stakeholders’ forum, Eric Ilechukwu, assured that the association was prepared to officially present the Shopping Centre to the whole world at the 25th anniversary celebration already slated for February 14, 2025.

According to him, the ultramodern Shopping Centre which is a world class, state-of-the-art facility is situated inside the International Trade Fair Complex, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, estimating the value of the centre at N28.26 trillion in terms of infrastructure, trade, and human capital investments.

Read also: Lagos International Trade Fair complex revenue soars to N430m in Q1 2024 – Minister

“The centre has been under construction since the past 25 years due to its size and harsh economy. We decided to build and complete the project in phases or section by section which prompted our members to relocate and open their shops in batches. Meanwhile, the current value of this project is above N28 trillion when you calculate the infrastructure, trade investments and human capital,” the chairman noted.

Ilechukwu, who is also the President of the Association of Progressive Traders (APT /Jewelry Complex) told newsmen at the weekend that most of the traders were formerly operating at Idumota, Mandilas, Balogun and Ebute Meta, adding that ASPAMDA was the first batch of traders to complete and relocate from Idumota to their Auto Parts plaza where they started trading activities on February 14, 2000.

Juventus Okpala, the Stakeholders Forum general secretary, disclosed that all the sections of the centre were now completed and fully functional. These include the Balogun Business Association’s BBA/ICC; ASPAMDA’s Auto Parts Plaza; Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers/Africa Tyre Village, and Association of Progressive Traders/Jewellery Complex.

Others are Tools and Hardware Centre; Mandilas United/Shoes, wears and bags centre; United Allied Spare Parts/Motorcycle, three-wheeler and generator parts complex. Ebute Ero/Home and kitchen utensils complex, etc.

“Everything you need from a world class international trade centre is available here. We have big warehouses and packing stores, office buildings, hotels, hospitals, standard lorry and car parks, very beautiful environment, good sanitary system, well equipped safety and security personnel and structures. Above all, our products are more affordable than what you get anywhere else because 80 percent of our members are genuine importers, manufacturers and Trade Mark owners,” he said.

Okpala noted that “this landmark achievement calls for wide spread celebration, which is why we are hosting all our customers and associates to a mega Shopping Festival this coming Lovers Day to mark our silver jubilee anniversary. We will be doing it February 14 every year as a show of love and appreciation to all our customers and associates.”

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share