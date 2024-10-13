Building trust, credibility fosters long-lasting customer relation – Kuda

Kuda Bank

Oluwamuyiwa Falusi, compliance manager at Kuda, has urged business owners and startups to focus on delivering top-tier customer service as key to building trust, brand loyalty, and standing out in a competitive market.

“When compliance is seamlessly integrated into customer-facing processes, it reassures customers that their best interests are prioritised while ensuring we meet legal obligations. This builds trust and credibility, fostering long-lasting relationships,” Falusi stated during a recent webinar to celebrate 2024 Customer Service Week.

According to Falusi, the webinar, ‘Going Above and Beyond for Internal and External Customers,’ aligns with this year’s Customer Service Week theme, ‘Above & Beyond’. The webinar provided tools for employees to embody the values of love, kindness, empathy, and respect in their daily interactions.

He highlighted the vital role of compliance in customer service, particularly in the fintech sector, where regulatory standards are stringent. “In fintech, providing exceptional service is not just about solving problems—it’s about building relationships that encourage customer retention and generate positive referrals.”

Falusi stressed the importance of balancing compliance with a positive customer experience. According to him, customers appreciate it when brands take the time to show how these measures benefit them. “By explaining compliance processes transparently and straightforwardly, we turn regulatory obligations into opportunities to strengthen customer relationships.”

Olubukola Ojo, the senior customer support specialist at Kuda, emphasised the importance of active listening and personalised service when engaging with customers and colleagues. She encouraged attendees to follow up with customers after interactions to ensure satisfaction.

She stated that to go above and beyond, it’s crucial to engage meaningfully with customers, as brands tailor their approach to individual needs and anticipate potential issues. She highlighted the importance of internal collaboration in delivering exceptional service.

“Fostering teamwork across departments ensures that customer needs are met seamlessly and efficiently. Proactively reaching out to customers’ shows that you genuinely care about their experience and are committed to resolving any concerns they may have,” Ojo stated.

According to her, Kuda’s approach to customer service reflects a deep commitment to innovation and collaboration. Its focus on employee satisfaction empowers staff to deliver quality service, and the synergy between compliance and customer experience strengthens long-term relationships with customers.

