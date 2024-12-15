Boost for used car market as Cars45 leads in Nigeria’s Autotech space

…Jiji gets excellence in trust, innovation recognition

Cars45, an online marketplace for auto products, has cemented its position as a market leader in Nigeria’s Autotech space.

Through its innovative solutions, the company sets standards in the growing global used car market, projected to reach $2.70 trillion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6 percent from 2025 to 2030.

The automotive platform was recently named the ‘Online Car Selling & Buying Platform of the Year,’ at the 10th Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

Cars45 has been a trusted partner to millions of Nigerians, consistently addressing key challenges facing car buyers, sellers, and dealers in the Nigerian automotive industry.

As the global used car market embraces digital technology and AI to enhance the online buying experience, the platform has established itself as a trailblazer in the Nigerian automotive industry.

Its platform provides customers access to an extensive range of pre-inspected and verified vehicles, backed by detailed inspection reports, and a robust document verification process.

These ensure authenticity and peace of mind in every transaction on the platform.

“This is a shot in the arm. It is a catalyst to do more, and the recognition will propel us to test new ideas, explore new solutions, and drive them in the market,” said Damilola Ojurongbe, head of Technical Services at Cars45, at the awards ceremony in Lagos.

He said Cars45 offers tailored dealer financing solutions that enable inventory expansion for dealers and business partners without financial constraints.

In addition, he said, the platform’s transparent pricing and data-driven insights empower partners to scale their operations effectively while maintaining customer trust.

Read also: More Nigerians opt for loans to buy cars as prices surge – Cars45

“The business is on a mission to deliver efficiency, reliability, and transparency in the car buying and selling process, especially in the used car segment or what some like to call ‘tokunbo’. These continue to drive its growth.

“Beyond individual car transactions, Cars45 supports businesses with fleet management, corporate vehicle sourcing, and liquidation services. These position the platform as a comprehensive automotive solution provider,” Ojurongbe added.

This recognition follows its recent win as the ‘Best Retail Organisation in Omnichannel Trade’ at the 2024 Africa Retail Awards.

In addition, Jiji, Nigeria’s leading online classifieds platform, Cars45’s sister company, was given double recognition at the same event.

It was awarded ‘Most Trusted Online Classifieds Platform of the Year’ and ‘Excellence in E-commerce Innovation of the Year’.

These recognitions showcase Jiji’s dedication to delivering a safe, innovative, and customer-centric platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers across Nigeria.

Since its launch in 2014, Jiji has made huge strides in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector. It introduced advanced tech solutions that enhance user trust and transaction efficiency in the online market space.

It has continually set a new standard with features such as a ‘Verified ID’ badge for sellers using the Smile ID technology, AI-enabled anti-scam systems reducing scams to less than 1 percent on the platform, and seamless communication tools like in-app chat and WhatsApp integration.

Jiji continues to raise the bar for transparency and convenience in the industry.

At the awards ceremony, Majolie Obaje, regional head of PR & Marketing at Jiji Africa, expressed her gratitude.

“We were awarded ‘Online Marketplace of the Year’ in 2023. This time, it’s gotten bigger with double honour. These awards show that consistent hard work, innovation, and dedication always pay off.

“At Jiji, we’re committed to creating a trusted platform that empowers millions of Nigerians, driving growth for SMEs, and transforming how people buy and sell online. Thanks to NiTA for recognising our efforts,” she explained.

She assured that Jiji remains steadfast in its mission to lead the e-commerce industry with excellence and innovation.

“Over 12 million monthly users rely on Jiji for diverse product categories, from electronics to real estate. More than 200,000 active sellers leverage the platform to grow their businesses. And Jiji, trusted by millions, will continue to innovate and expand its footprints across Africa,” Obaje said.

She added that the recognition will further fuel Jiji’s leadership in the Nigerian e-commerce and inspire the company to continue advancing its technology and services.

Share