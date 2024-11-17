Book to deepen inclusivity, equality in entrepreneurship unveiled in Lagos

Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), the entrepreneurship centre of Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), recently launched a handbook on inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship programming in Nigeria.

The resource material was designed to support the implementation of inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship programmes, with specific emphasis on helping business owners navigate the challenges and opportunities within the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, having access to reliable and practical information is more important than ever, and this handbook aims to provide just that,” Nneka Okekearu, director, EDC, said during the recent launch in Lagos.

According to Okekearu, the content of the book was carefully curated and developed by a team of experts, whose collective knowledge and experience are reflected in each chapter. She disclosed that the handbook will serve as a valuable tool for organisations and individuals who daily strive to promote entrepreneurship in an inclusive and equitable way.

She stated further that the handbook is a product of research carried out in the last 21 years by the EDC and Pan-Atlantic University on the back of its programs around entrepreneurship across the country and sub-Saharan Africa.

“That is why we came up with this handbook specifically, the work we have done in the last 5 years with the Mastercard Foundation on transforming the youth of Nigerian lives through capacity building and changing their mind set also brought this to light,” Okekearu stated.

Enase Okonedo, vice chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, stated that there is a need to promote inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship in Nigeria. “I think one has to drive it because it is not a role that we can limit to only one sector either private sector or public sector. It has to be the entire ecosystem because a lot of actors are involved.”

Rosy Fynn, country director, Mastercard Foundation, in a keynote address titled, ‘Inclusive and Equitable Entrepreneurship Programming’ stated that inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship is about ensuring that women, young people, and all stakeholders, including vulnerable groups have equal opportunities to start, sustain, and grow businesses.

“We are excited because this Handbook includes a lot of equitable programs in Nigeria. It is going to be a game changer because we have been working with EDC for a number of years with the vision of creating entrepreneurs in Nigeria particularly, with all of the learning and understanding of how to really program for vulnerable groups such as women and persons with disabilities, internally displaced people and young people,” Fynn stated.

(EDC 0702) L-R: Rosy Fynn, country director, Mastercard Foundation; Nneka Okekearu, director, EDC; Enase Okonedo, vice chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University; Odunayo Sanya, executive director, MTN Foundation; Eribo Weyinmi, director general, women chamber of commerce, industry, mines and agriculture (WCCIMA) and Hansatu Adegbite, national consultant, private sector partnerships, UN Women, during the recent launch of a handbook on Inclusive and Equitable Entrepreneurship programming in Nigeria.

