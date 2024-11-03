Book reviews in the Executive Bookshelf in BusinessDay

NBRP played a collaborative role in the United Nations SDG’s Book Clubs Reading list

In 2018, a colleague based in the UK wrote a historical novel. We gave it a comprehensive review in the Executive Bookshelf. Soon, the publisher did a second edition. It highlighted portions of the review and credited BusinessDay, leaving out the author’s name.

Get a reliable and credible review of your books, whether you are an author, publisher, or bookseller.

The Executive Bookshelf section in BusinessDay offers a robust review of significant books to create awareness about them or enable further conversations. We do this to contribute to knowledge and promote literacy.

Our book reviews are No Obligations. In other words, people in the literary world only need to make the materials available.

Our range is growing beyond books and includes films, podcasts, audio and other formats.

Send your materials to BD Sunday.

