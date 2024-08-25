Black market booms as petrol stations go nocturnal, shut out motorists

Nigeria, the largest oil producer in Africa, is once again gripped by a familiar crisis—fuel scarcity. For the past two weeks, the situation has worsened significantly, with motorists in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country spending countless hours in long queues at filling stations. Many stations have shut down entirely, forcing frustrated citizens to turn to the black market, where petrol prices have skyrocketed to as much as N1,200 per litre.

Fuel scarcity is not a new phenomenon in Nigeria. Despite being one of the world’s top oil producers, the country has been plagued by periodic shortages for decades. The current crisis is exacerbating the economic hardship already faced by Nigerians, many of whom are struggling with high inflation, unemployment, and a rising cost of living.

Black market booms

With filling stations shutting out motorists during the day, the black market has become the only alternative for many. Allegations have surfaced that some filling stations are deliberately withholding fuel during regular hours, only to sell it at night to black marketers at exorbitant prices.

The result is a thriving underground economy, where desperate motorists pay through the nose to keep their vehicles running.

“I’ve been here since 5 a.m., and it’s already noon. I don’t know if I’ll even get fuel today,” lamented a frustrated Lagos resident, Bayo, who has spent days queuing for petrol. “If this continues, I might have to buy from the black market, but the prices are killing us.”

Another motorist, Aisha, expressed her dismay: “We are suffering too much. How can fuel be so expensive in a country like Nigeria? It’s like the government doesn’t care about us.”

NNPC’s response

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has acknowledged the severity of the situation but insists that they are doing everything possible to resolve the crisis.

NNPC has attributed the scarcity to evacuation challenges at petrol vessels. The sole importer of petrol in Nigeria, the NNPC, has been working to resolve the issue and ensure adequate fuel supply.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications Officer of the NNPC, stated that the company is making progress in addressing the evacuation challenges and expects the fuel scarcity to be resolved by mid-week.

In a press statement, the NNPC apologised for the inconveniences caused by the fuel shortage and urged motorists to avoid panic buying. The company assured the public that it is working diligently with relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy to the fuel supply situation.

“The NNPC Ltd regrets the tightness in fuel supply witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT (Federal Capital Territory), which is as a result of distribution challenges.

“The company further urges motorists to shun panic buying as it is working round the clock with relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy,” Soneye said.

However, these reassurances have done little to ease the frustration of the masses, who continue to endure long queues and inflated prices. Many Nigerians feel that the government and the NNPC are not doing enough to address the root causes of the problem.

Economic hardship intensified

The impact of the fuel scarcity extends beyond the queues at filling stations. The cost of transportation has surged, leading to increased prices for goods and services across board. For a country already reeling from one of its worst economic crises in decades, the fuel shortage is a severe blow.

“It’s a ripple effect,” explained Chike, a small business owner in Lagos. “When transport costs go up, everything else does too. I’m paying more to get my goods delivered, and I have no choice but to pass that cost on to my customers. Everyone is suffering.”

Lives and property at risk

The widespread practice of storing and selling petrol in jerrycans, especially during periods of scarcity, poses huge dangers to both individuals and communities. One of the most immediate risks is fire hazards.

Petrol is highly flammable, and improper storage in jerrycans, often in residential areas or crowded marketplaces, can lead to devastating fires. In many cases, these fires have caused loss of life, injuries, and destruction of property.

Amina, a resident of Lagos, highlighted the fire risks associated with storing petrol in jerrycans. “We live in fear every day,” she said. “Our neighbour stores petrol in jerrycans in his shop. One small mistake, and it could all go up in flames. But what can we do? Everyone is desperate.”

Also, petrol stored in jerrycans is often sold by black market operators who may adulterate the fuel to increase their profit margins. This adulteration can cause severe damage to vehicles, leading to engine failures and increased maintenance costs. For many Nigerians already struggling with the high cost of living, these additional expenses are burdensome.

Uche, a black-market seller, admitted the dangers but justified his actions. “This is how I feed my family,” he said. “Yes, it’s risky, but what choice do we have? People need fuel, and we provide it. The government needs to fix the system so we don’t have to do this.”

Nigerians fume as NNPC boss embarks on Umrah amid lingering fuel scarcity

Many Nigerians on social media have lambasted Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the NNPCL, for embarking on Umrah in Saudi Arabia amid lingering fuel scarcity at home.

While Nigerians are passing the night at filling stations in search of petrol, Kyari, the head of the corporation responsible for the supply of the product, embarked on a religious tour to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“Met my beloved brother and teacher Mufti Menk while transiting to Madina Munawara (the city of the Rasool) in Addis Ababa. He reminded me of the sufficiency of Allah in all circumstances, that both good and bad are trials from Allah to establish the people of faith. May Allah accept our submission to His will and continue to be faithful to our country and follow our leaders unconditionally,” Kyari posted on his X account late Tuesday evening.

However, the post has generated thousands of reactions as Nigerians questioned the priority of the NNPC boss amid national emergency.

“A leadership role was bestowed upon you, but you completely let your people down and failed them, putting them through a lot of stress and frustration. Do you fear Allah? How do you feel inside, and what will you tell Allah when you face Him?” Mohammed Oluwanisola commented on Kyari’s post.

“You would likely receive greater rewards for addressing the fuel scarcity in Nigeria than for taking a sightseeing trip to the Holy Land,” another X user, Gidado, said.

“As a leader, it’s essential to prioritise the organisation’s pressing issues and demonstrate sensitivity to the current situation…than social life style,” Adebowale Joseph said.

“Very wrong timing. People are going through stress and hardship because of the petrol scarcity. The least you could have done is post this picture when everything is easy. Facing Allah when people kept under your care are bereaved?” Adebowale Adebambo said.

“Hummm, Mele, you are the head of the agency responsible for supplying fuel to Nigerians. You’re not at the depot or on the streets to tell Nigerians what’s going on; rather, you’re showing us the beautiful airport with your luggage,” Alli-Balogun Lekan commented.

“You lack emotional intelligence to be tweeting this when Nigerians are groaning for lack of fuel. What is wrong with you guys, for heaven’s sake? How does this your tweet benefit Nigerians? Are you guys even ok at all?” Kayode Okunola fumed.

“Nigerians are experiencing one of the worst fuel scarcities of all time and the people responsible for this situation are all out of the country. The Minister of Petroleum is somewhere in France and now the head of the agency responsible for PMS importation is also out,” another X user, Johnson, lamented.

As the fuel crisis drags on, the Nigerian government and NNPC face mounting pressure to find a lasting solution. The calls for transparency and accountability are growing louder, with citizens demanding an end to the vicious cycle of scarcity that has plagued the nation for far too long.

But for now, the daily reality for millions of Nigerians is one of struggle, uncertainty, and a deep sense of frustration. Whether queuing for hours at filling stations or paying exorbitant prices on the black market, the burden of fuel scarcity is one that the people of Nigeria know all too well. The question remains: when will it end?