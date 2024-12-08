BIC fosters inclusive learning to empower students, educators

BIC Nigeria's management team donating learning materials to one of its partner schools to mark the Global Education Week in Lagos recently.

BIC, manufacturers of stationery, lighters, and shavers has pledged its commitment to advancing education in Nigeria by strengthening a series of multifaceted initiatives that foster inclusive learning environments that empower students and teachers.

The company said it aims to deliver meaningful and lasting impact on its communities by equipping classrooms to support learners and educators.

It would create inspirational learning environments that help unleash students’ creativity and support learners as they transition from the academic to the professional world.

Speaking at the donation of learning materials to three partner schools in Lagos, Anthony Amahwe, general manager of BIC Nigeria, said the company’s commitment to education is deeply rooted in its vision to build a future where learning is inclusive, sustainable, and accessible to all.

The schools that received the donations include Let It Shine Academy (LISA); Morit International School, and the Local Government Nursery and Primary School and Inclusive Unit in Igando

Amahwe said education is the foundation for societal transformation and the company’s initiatives further reinforce its dedication to empowering generations of learners and contributing towards a robust educational ecosystem.

“Our long-term vision is to continue fostering an environment where education not only shapes knowledge but also equips young people with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex world,” he said.

Amahwe said the company is committed to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025.

He said BIC is committed to education and it translated into action throughout the year, as part of the implementation of its sustainable development programme including the Writing the Future Together.

He said the Global Education Week is an annual event where team members dedicate their time to connecting and giving back to their communities, through donations and school refurbishment.

The workshop was led by BIC’s strategic education partners including Oluwaseun Kayode, CEO of Schoolinka; Olasukanmi Opeifa, founder of the Olasukanmi Opeifa Educational Foundation, and Michael Showunmi, founder of Raising Star Africa.

“Through its strategic partnerships and sustainable initiatives throughout the year, remains at the forefront of shaping a future where education is inclusive, transformative, and capable of driving long-term societal progress,” he said.

Share