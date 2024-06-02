BiBigizer Africa pioneers transport sector decarbonisation in Nigeria

…Partners FG, others to deploy power capsules nationwide

BiBigizer Africa Limited, a leading player in sustainable energy solutions, is set to redefine the landscape of transportation and energy efficiency in Nigeria. This is a pioneering move towards a sustainable and environmentally-friendly future, according to the initiators.

The company is poised to deploy its innovative BiBigizer Power Capsule across the nation. This cutting-edge solution is set to revolutionize the transport sector by significantly reducing carbon emissions and enhancing engine performance through effective decarbonisation, signalling a paradigm shift towards sustainable and efficient mobility in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Olawale Akinwumi, president and CEO Greenplinth Africa Limited (project developer and strategic partner to BiBigizer Africa Limited), he stated that BiBigizer Power Capsule was designed to address one of the most pressing challenges in the automotive industry – carbon buildup in engines.

He explained that Carbon deposits accumulate over time, leading to reduced engine efficiency, increased fuel consumption, and higher emissions. The innovative capsule effectively removes these carbon deposits from engine components, thereby restoring optimal engine performance and extending the lifespan of vehicles.

The statement quoted, Garba Zakariya, managing director of BiBigizer Africa Limited, as expressing the optimism that the innovation was going to be a game-changer.

‘‘This innovation not only addresses the pressing issue of carbon emissions but also provides tangible benefits to vehicle owners and operators. As we enhance engine performance and reduce emissions, we are taking a significant step towards a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly transport sector.

“The introduction of BiBigizer Power Capsule aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. We believe that with the adoption of this technology, Nigeria can lead the way in the transition to cleaner and more efficient transportation systems, setting a precedent for other nations to follow,’’ he said.

According to Zakariya, engine decarbonisation is a critical aspect of the capsule.

“Over time, engines accumulate carbon deposits that can hinder performance, reduce fuel efficiency, and increase emissions. The capsules are specifically formulated to clean these deposits from critical engine parts, including the intake valves, combustion chambers, and fuel injectors. This process not only restores the engine’s optimal performance but also extends its lifespan, ensuring that vehicles run cleaner and more efficiently,” he said.

He listed some of the key advantages of engine decarbonisation as improved performance; enhanced fuel efficiency; extended engine life; reduced emissions; prevention of engine problems; cost savings and lower environmental impacts among others.

Zakariya further said: “Overall, engine decarbonisation is a beneficial proactive maintenance practice that can help optimize engine performance, improve fuel efficiency, extend engine life, reduce emissions, prevent problems, and save you money in the long run.

“The capsule is easy to use and compatible with a wide range of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and buses. Our solution is particularly beneficial for Nigeria, where the transport sector is a significant contributor to carbon emissions.

“At the heart of the BiBigizer Power Capsule is our

unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals of transitioning to a low-carbon economy and fostering green technology advancements. With the introduction of this solution, we aim to set a precedent for other nations to follow, demonstrating that environmental stewardship and technological innovation can go hand in hand. Our capsules will be available nationwide through our extensive network of authorized dealers, partners and service centres.”

Also speaking on the BiBigizer Power Capsule project, the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru said that the project would result in greenhouse gas emission reduction and contribute to the nation’s quest in achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

‘‘With our support for this laudable initiative, we are addressing the critical need for cleaner, more efficient transportation systems in Nigeria and equally contributing to the global efforts in combating climate change. Our commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change in Nigeria goes beyond rhetoric. With this innovative project, we are determined to demonstrate that economic development and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand,” Dahiru said.

According to him, “Decarbonization improves engine performance, as it reduces engine noise, reduces vibration, and restores fuel efficiency. It also decarbonizes other important parts of the engine, such as catalytic converters, and other parts of the vehicle, such as exhaust sensors.

“The launch of BiBigizer Power Capsule in Nigeria will be accompanied by a series of educational campaigns and partnership initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of decarbonization and the benefits of adopting this technology.

“We are not only reducing emissions but also creating a model for future urban mobility, signaling a shift in Nigeria’s road transportation sector and encouraging other sectors to decarbonise.”