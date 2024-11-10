Benue State University to establish Faculty of Agriculture

The Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi

Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue State, has approved the establishment of Faculty of Agriculture for Benue State University, to compliment the Centre for Food Technology and Research (BSU- CEFTER), which was established 10 years ago.

Joe Iorapuu, vice chancellor of the university, made this known during the 10th anniversary of the centre.

The BSU-CEFTER is a project funded by the World Bank to address post harvest management issues and offer post graduate education.

The BSU-CEFTER is a centre of excellence in Africa for the control of post harvest losses and food security.

According to the vice chancellor, when established, the faculty will assist BSU-CEFTER in its food technology innovation, which currently has six mini factories with capacity to produce quality cassava flour products, tomato paste and fabricate food processing equipment.

Iorapuu added that the faculty which would offer more admission spaces for aspiring undergraduates, and act as entrepreneurship skills acquisition centre.

He said that offering agriculture and farming as major discipline will help students to understand food production and management.

“This knowledge adds to student’s exposure and helps them better understand the seasonality of crops, harvesting and transportation.”

He added that when established, the faculty will offer insights into the roles of agriculture in supporting livelihoods through food, habitat, and jobs, provision of raw materials, and in building strong economies.

“Agriculture can help reduce poverty, raise incomes and improve food security for 80% of the world’s poor, who live in rural areas and work mainly in farming,” he added.

The vice chancellor acknowledged the contributions of former leaders of the university, which paved the way for the project to succeed, adding that the university would sustain the centre even after the rounding up the World Bank funded project.

Iorapuu reaffirmed the university’s commitment to excellence in offering qualitative education, research, and innovation.

He said that over 30 international students from 10 West and Central African countries have enrolled for postgraduate studies in BSU-CEFTER, assuring that the centre will continue to partner other institutions to ensure food security in Nigeria and in the African continent.

In his remarks, Barnabas Ikyo, centre leader of BSU-CEFTER, expressed commitment to providing sustainable practices to enhance economic development and food security.

He disclosed that CEFTER Foods Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary, of the centre, has generated over $1 million in revenue over the past decade.

Ikyo added that BSU-CEFTER has supported 11 startups, established food processing industries and supported refugees and internally displaced persons to be self-reliant, among other interventions.

