Benue in pact with Google, Galaxy trains 10,000 youths on ICT

Benue State Government in partnership with Galaxy Backbone and Google has trained 10,000 youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, who led a team of professionals to Galaxy Backbone’s state-of-the-art facilities in Abuja, disclosed during his state broadcast in commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day that the training was designed to equip youths in the state with the necessary skills needed to compete in the digital economy, opening doors to endless opportunities.

Governor Alia, who announced shortly that some youths of the state will be participating in the UN Volunteer Scheme, said the tour of the Network Operations Centre, Tier III Data Centre, Power Room, and Security Operations Centre of Galaxy company underscored the state’s commitment to modernising its technological framework which his administration has collaborated with the United Nations to sponsor.

The governor, who commended the youth of the state for being steadfast, always showing determination and a strong resilience to rise above every obstacle in their quest for success, stressed that the initiative was the creation of two key agencies in the state.

With special mention of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company PLC (BDIC) and the Benue State Digital Infrastructure Services Management Enforcement Agency (BENDISMEA), he emphasised that the agencies were tasked with overseeing the digital transformation of state government operations and ensuring the effective deployment of technology solutions.

As he described the youth as the driving force for the state, he said that he was proud of the strides many of them were making in various fields such as education, entrepreneurship, sports and technology, highlighted the importance of the collaboration with Galaxy Backbone Ltd.

Emphasizing that it represents a significant advancement in Benue State’s ICT capabilities, Alia noted that the state’s partnership with Galaxy Backbone Ltd. would be crucial in achieving high standards in technology, security, and operational efficiency.

Read also: Alumni urge youths to leverage US Exchange Programmes for better society

He pledged his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the full potential of the youth were fully harnessed through the provision of various initiatives aimed at empowering them.

“I am proud of the strides some of you are making in various fields such as education, entrepreneurship, sports, and technology. Your innovation and creativity continue to inspire hope and confidence in the future of our great state and the nation in general.

“As your government, we are fully committed to ensuring that your potential is harnessed, and your dreams are realised. We understand that the development of our youth is a panacea for the development of Benue State.

“This is why we have embarked on several initiatives aimed at empowering you and creating opportunities for your growth.

“The ongoing renovation of Aper Aku Stadium is to provide a platform for the teeming youth to showcase their talents.

“The construction a Fashion Hub is with the aim of fostering a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs from Benue state. Some initiatives being carried out by my administration are with the aim of empowering the youth,” he said.

He promised to continue to improve the state’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security apparatus which he described as the foundational pillars essential for the long-term growth and prosperity of the state.

He added that there were ongoing discussions with all government ministries, agencies and departments, geared towards creating avenues for youth engagement and empowerment.