Bayelsa government gives attention to science, technical, vocational education

The Bayelsa State government has moved to ensure the provision of learning opportunities to all indigenes of the state.

The government said that it aimed at providing varied choices for all children of the state to pursue their life ambition.

In an effort to keep the promise, it said that it has begun to establish science, technical and vocational colleges in all the eight local governments of the state- Ekeremor, Kolokuma Opokuma, Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Brass and Southern Ijaw.

The disclosure was made while Kola Oredipe, director-general, New Media, and Cliff-Eribo A., director, Civil, Ministry of Works, were conducting members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) round the projects of the Governor Douye Diri administration, recently.

Oredipe and Cliff-Eribo, who had earlier explained the efforts of the government in the infrastructural development of the state, said that Governor Diri was mindful of the educational need of his people, hence the technical colleges.

Oredipe said: “What we are doing in education is beyond the secondary school system where you just graduate with SSCE. We are focusing on learning of skills in the way of science, technical and vocational education. We have in all the eight local government areas of the state one school at least. We have two in Swale in Yenagoa; we have one in Okaka (which is already operational. We inherited it from the past administration, and expanded it. The one in Swale is a new one we have built and furnished with all the equipment.”

According to him, “The one in Ekeremor LGA is located in Ayamasa community. We have one in Ofoni in Sabama; we have one in Kolokuma; we have one in Sampou as well, a new College. In Ogbia LG, we have it in Okume.

“The only two LGAs where we do not have the buildings as yet, are Southern Ijaw and Brass LGAs. We couldn’t take up all the projects at the same time because of costs, but they have been captured in the 2025 budget proposal the governor recently presented.”

Speaking to the editors on the equipment on ground, mode of admission and requirements, the principal of the college in Ayamasa, Ekeremor LG, Jacob Godsgift Okoi, an engineer, said: “We have been given the mandate to admit 400 boarding students.”

According to Okoi, “We are starting off with Pre-Tech 1 and Tech 1. Pre-Tech 1 is a junior class while Tech 1 is the normal class. We are starting after the flood. We have Catering department with all the equipment already supplied. Garment-making, Bricklaying, Electrical, Computer, Carpentry Departments, among others. All these departments have been supplied with equipment. Welding and fabrication equipment are being expected.”

He pointed out that that all the departments are not found in one location, but are split- “some are in other schools and students are put in these schools depending on what they indicated as their course/subject of preference.”

He also informed that “The government conducts entrance examination for those graduating from primary school; they will write the pre-tech entrance exam. Those who have finished senior secondary and want to go into technical education are permitted to write the senior class entrance and are admitted into Tech 1 in the field they wish to go into- mechanical, electrical, plumbing and pipe-fitting and other departments. We are looking to employ about 600 teachers for the technical colleges across the state.”

Speaking on the security for students and equipment in the colleges, Joe Sikpi, director of finance, said that the government had concluded arrangements in that regard, stressing also that the college was tuition-free.

“It is a free education, completely funded by government,” Sikpi said.

