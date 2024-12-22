Bauchi lawmaker, Nakwada, distributes Christmas gifts to over 200 monarchs in Bogoro

The member representing the Bogoro constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Wakili Musa Nakwada has distributed Christmas gifts to traditional rulers in his constituency.

The programme was held at Gobbiya Ward, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Nakwada, who is the chief whip of the state House of Assembly, distributed two hundred (200) bags of rice and millions of naira to all the traditional rulers in the constituency ahead of the Christmas celebration.

The lawmaker said that the interest of his people was most paramount in his mind all the time, and that he sees it as a matter of duty to always assist them in any capacity, when the need arises, particularly in a celebration like Christmas.

He emphasized that there’s need for all the traditional leaders and people leaving in the community to leave in peace and harmony with each other to experience more development and dividend of democracy.

Nakwada expressed his appreciation to the state Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for his inclusive leadership as well as ongoing tremendous projects in Bogoro Constituency and all the 20 local government areas that formed the Bauchi State.

The chief whip also thanked the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubukar Y. Suleiman and all his colleagues for showing him love.

He promised to bring more rapid development to both human development and capital project and also assist his people when the need arises.

The lawmaker wished all the traditional leaders happy Christmas and new year celebration in advance.

Some of the traditional leaders expressed their appreciation to the lawmaker for the largesse.

Share