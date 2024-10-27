Banwo exposes political class in ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’

The Kingmaker of Muguland, a thought-provocative book by Ope Banwo has exposed the political class and their boardroom members, who not only control the common wealth of a nation, but also decide their fate.

Part of the book which leaked online has started generating discourse and debate from several quarters as local and international audience await the public presentation. It seems a controversial battle line is drawn.

Hence, the outrage ahead of its launch, given a glimpse of the raging arguments on the online responses to the characters of the book- A Political Thriller Exposing the Dark Side of Leadership?

Though ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’ hasn’t hit the shelves yet, it’s already causing a stir and agitations across the literary and political divides globally as of Banwo’s provocative new novel, set for release on November 3, 2024. It is being depicted in certain quarters as honest, unflinching portrayal of Muguland’s power play as the elite intended to capture the soul of Muguland. Given the central message of the book, a section of readers is becoming apprehensive and uncomfortable with the lines embedded therein.

Some see it as a mere weapon to further create debate for fairness and equality and a need for a national conference for proper restructuring. Whichever the side of the debate, ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’ which has come to stay and will be around for a long time, has further heated the polity and taken the political class unawares about the parallels between the rich and the struggling masses, as the fiction and realities in a multiplural world view with particular reference to Africa seen as a continent trying to find its path.

The novel birthed on Paul Igwe’s steps- a reformist turned reluctant revolutionary. The revolutionary challenges the corrupt and entrenched power structures of Muguland. An uncommon feat, particularly where voodoo verdict and assassination are the consequences. Critics are already accusing Banwo of creating thinly veiled references to real politicians and power brokers—sparking rumours that the book could even face bans in certain countries.

“This isn’t just a book—The Kingmaker of Muguland is a ticking time bomb,” says one early reviewer. “It tears the mask off the so-called leaders who hide behind fake promises and exposes their true faces masked in ruthless, power-obsessed, and dangerous facades.

The novel’s central figure, the Kingmaker, operates in the shadows, pulling strings that decide the fates of leaders, nations, and even innocent citizens. Readers are left wondering who the real villains are—the corrupt leaders, or the kingmaker himself, who pulls the strings.

As ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’ approaches its release date, one thing is clear: this is more than just a novel. It’s a provocative, controversial commentary on power that’s already challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries. Whether it will inspire change or backlash remains to be seen—but it’s guaranteed to make noise.

For those who can handle the truth, ‘The Kingmaker of Muguland’ will be available on November 3rd. Subscribers to the Muguland Chronicles newsletter can access the leaked chapters and be part of the ongoing raging storms of the missive of between reality and fiction. Definitely, the responses will be so dramatic and convincing.

